Are you looking for some lip-smacking and guilt free snacking options? Then you must try on some energy or protein bars. Energy bars are tasty and nutrient-rich food items that can be an easy alternative to sugar loaded chocolates. These bars are made using a variety of grains, nuts and other such healthy nutritious items that can help in enhancing your energy and performance.

The energy bars are the best thing to munch on when you feel hungry in between meals. These bars will help in satiating your hunger pangs without filling your body with unnecessary calories.

Let us have a look at some of the health benefits of consuming snack bars:

A healthy bar can provide our body with an instant boost in energy.

Apart from macronutrients these bars also provide your body with all the necessary vitamins and minerals.

Munching on a healthy energy bar can help in regulating our metabolism rate and thus it might help in weight management.

The protein content in these bars are great for muscle development and growth.

If you want to build lean muscles and at the same time want to treat your tummy with a tasty snack, then nothing can be better than munching on an energy bar.

Energy bars are the healthiest and tastiest go-to snack that can help in keeping our hunger pangs at bay.

Some of the best nutrient-rich and healthy bars are:

Nouriza Snack Bar

RiteBite Nutrition Bar

Yogabars Breakfast Protein Bar

Zevic Classic Stevia Chocolate

Yogabars Multigrain Energy Bars

Flat Tummies The Vitamin Bar

NourishVitals Granola Snack Bar

O’Greens Moringa Energy Bars

Zevic Dark Sugar Free Belgian Couverture Chocolate

Something Good Rich Fruit Bar

&Me Period Chocolates

Zevic 70% Dark Chocolate Stevia

You can get all these delicious and super healthy products online from stores like HealthKart, Amazon, etc.

What to look out while buying a healthy bar?

The bars that you buy must not contain more than 30 grams of carbohydrate.

The bar must contain at least 25grams of protein.

The snacking bars must contain 5 to 10 grams of dietary fiber. This will help you to lose weight faster and digest the bar easily.

The bar must not contain sorbitol, xylitol, and maltitol or any other form of sugar. However, you may buy products that contain honey or stevia.

The bars must not contain any trans fat or saturated fat. However, it must contain 5 to 10 grams of good fat.

Check out the ingredients list and if you find palm oil or kernel oil, then keep it back at the racks or move it out from your shopping cart.

The product must provide your body with good healthy calories and that should be between 50-200 calories.

Conclusion:

Health bars are great for satiating your hunger pangs and providing your body with the nutrients that it needs. However, you should never expect to build muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Vidyut Jamwal by munching on energy bars. Along with these nutrient-rich foods, you will also need to do proper exercise and follow a diet plan.