Children’s books come in different sizes and shapes. There are many genres, themes, formats, and reading levels. Most children’s books fall into one of four main categories. What are the four key types of kids’ books? This article will break down the main features of each type to help you find a good book and encourage your child to read in your Penrith home.

Picture Books

Picture books are specifically made for children aged 0-7. These books rely on drawings or illustrations to convey the narrative and attract a young reader’s attention. The text in picture books is normally small and short, with only a few short paragraphs or sentences. The images in picture books give out an equal or greater part in telling the story.

Early Readers’ Books

Once the kids start to understand simple words and recognize letters, they transform into early readers. These kinds of books build reading and literacy skills by using plenty of simple vocabulary and repeating words. They still have lots of colorful images on every page, whereas the pictures give out hints about the story itself, with visual context clues to aid early readers as they speak out words.

Chapter Books

Once young children become first or second graders, many of them start reading chapter books. Chapter books still rely on drawings or illustrations every few pages or so, but they move on to mainly text, which carries the story forward. Chapter books also help with literacy development as young kids learn more advanced vocabulary, being able to go along with the characters’ dialogue, and following longer narratives.

Young Adult Novels

As pre-teens and teens gain more complicated comprehension, they usually lose interest in kiddy books. This now piques their interest into young adult novels for ages 12 and above. Unlike picture books, early readers’ books, or chapter books, young adult novels do not have illustrations or drawings inside them, except for the cover design and graphics at times, or special formats.

Young adult books engage readers not through images, rather through interesting plots, well-thought-out characters, and matters related to the ups and downs of growing up as an adolescent.