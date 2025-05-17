Moving with kids is a big decision because you have to consider many factors like size, location, layout and many more. Living in a standalone house is not always accessible, and condos are great alternatives to this as they are convenient, cost effective, and equipped with amenities that support children’s growth and development.

Location

Location is an important factor when looking for kid friendly spaces. Condos like Promenade Peak are strategically located near important districts like school, work, grocery, dining, entertainment areas and parks. You spend less time commuting since these establishments are within close proximity or even walking distance, so you have more time for your family.

Layout

Whether starting a new family or you have kids already, a factor to consider is layout, allowing you to make the most out of the space provided. Consider if it is flexible, has ample space for your family and pets, and can accommodate your kids’ needs as they grow.

Amenities

Go around and check out the amenities that are available like a gym, swimming pool, court (basketball, badminton) for leisure and exercise for overall health. Playrooms and shared spaces such as gardens are common amenities provided by condos. There are services where staff can arrange some activities and entertainment for kids, like game rooms and a theater.

Size

Size matters because you have to consider your family members, your belongings and furniture. Opt for a larger unit with more bedrooms if you have a bigger family. Take into account where your furniture will go, and see if it will fit or if it will be too cluttered.

Neighbors

Check the playgrounds to see if there are kids around the area and get a view of the demographics. Kids can play and have fun while they develop their social interaction skills. Both of you can make new friends and new connections, and learn values that can help in raising your child.