If you’re all for paying a one-time fee and getting free TV programming, then an aerial is an option you should consider.

There are a dozen different options you can use for Freeview TV. Here’s a quick guide on finding the right one.

What is Freeview?

Freeview is a digital terrestrial television platform in the UK. It began in 2002 and is comprised of companies like Arqiva, Sky, Channel 4, ITV and BBC. TV owners can get a variety of programming spread out in HD and SD channels as well as digital radio frequencies.

Finding the Aerial Antenna for Your TV

The internet is a great place to get started on your quest.

The first thing you should determine is how to find the best-sized aerial depending on your distance to the transmitter or towers.

The official Freeview website has a definitive guide on what programs you can get depending on your postal code. There are helpful resources that give you advice on reception, services and terrestrial TV channels as well.

There are apps that can show you where to point your aerial for the best reception and picture quality.

Aerial Groups and Digital Transmitters

These websites will show you what’s available in your area when you type in the address and postal code. Moreover, you get details such as distance and the kind of aerial you’ll need to receive the channels.

Check Online Reviews

Last but not the least, it’s best to check online reviews from those who have bought the equipment and tried it out for themselves.

These reviews will normally have pros and cons and reasons on why they gave an aerial a five-star or two-star review for example.

If the aerial you initially chose has good reviews, then it’s an indication that it will suit your TV well and give you a great experience.