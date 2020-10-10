Sometimes hunger strikes at the most inconvenient of times and we’re pushed to making unhealthy snacking choices. Snacks are just as important as any meal of the day and so they require proper planning. If you’re an employer who would like his employees to keep hunger at bay and remain productive, it about time you had a talk with Natasha from Snacks with Bite. She’ll walk you through the process of selecting healthy, delicious, and customized snacking plans for your team.

Healthy snacks to stick to at work

Enjoying a good snack at work is great both for productivity and weight loss. Here are the best choices for healthy office snacks:

Fruits

Yogurt

Granola bars

Dried nuts

Veggie sticks

Brown rice cakes

Air-popped popcorn

What to look for in healthy snacks

The most important thing to look out for in a healthy snack is the nutritional content. This applies both for homemade snacks and those that you buy at the store. Here’s what to look out for:

1. Protein and fiber

These are what make the snack satisfying and filling. A snack that contains several grams of both will keep away hunger until the next meal.

2. Whole grains

Whole grains and complex carbohydrates are also more filling.

3. Watch out for added sugars

Added sugars taste great but are most likely to cause a sugar rush. On the other hand, natural sugars like those found in fruits are fine and don’t cause a sugar rush.

4. Avoid fast foods or highly-processed foods

These are always high in calories and low in nutrients. These two are the complete opposites of the qualities you need in a healthy snack.

5. Keep calorie count reasonable

Unless the snack you’re having is going to replace a meal, ensure that the calorie content is reasonable for your needs. Overall, a good healthy snack should satisfy your hunger without making you feel too full.

Tips for sticking with healthy snacks

Now that you have an idea about what to look for in a healthy snack, here are more tips to help you choose the right snack for you and your employees:

Come up with a list of all the healthy snacks that everyone enjoys. If everyone’s needs are taken care of, they’ll feel valued and thus more motivated to keep working Always prepare ahead of time to avoid making terrible snacking decisions. If there are no healthy snacks at the office, people will be tempted to rush out and grab something that unhealthy. Place healthy snacks somewhere that they easily catch your eye when you’re hungry. If unhealthy snacks are the first thing to catch the “hungry” eye, that what you’re going to want to eat.

Conclusion

The good thing about snacks is that they can be eaten on the go because they’re usually light and portable. So it doesn’t really matter whether you have a lot of time for snacking, you can always fit it in your busy schedule. Having healthy snacks as you work helps keep you feeling energized, positive, and productive.