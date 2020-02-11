Technology has pervaded most of our lives, including our relationships with others. Today, it’s not unusual for people to initiate online dates via apps like Tinder and 100 percent free dating sites.

Honestly speaking, technology has changed the dating scene and landscape so much that it barely resembles traditional dating. Check out the ways how it has affected us and our way of life.

Shorter Attention Span

With so much stimuli going on we can barely devote an hour, much less minutes for each of them. As such, our attention spans have evolved to accommodate all the ‘highlights’ on social media, YouTube and completely free dating sites no hidden fees. Society is currently experiencing FOMO, or the fear of missing out due to what we’re seeing from other people.

It’s punctuated with Tinder’s swiping mechanism- left to reject and right to like. You could go through a hundred profiles in 30 minutes or less. This could have a positive and negative impact on our relationships in the long run.

Always On Contact

When you sign up on a 100% free online dating site you’re practically giving your quiet time away just for a chance to meet a potential match. It’s super easy to communicate online via instant messaging, email and in-platform chat that you’d be loathe to look away for just one second.

Technology has made the world smaller, which is a good thing but too much of it can leave one feeling strained and exhausted.

You Don’t Have to Meet in Person

Thanks to advancements such as webcams, microphones and high definition screens you can talk to someone who’s across the globe as if you’re sitting next to each other. Though the physical aspect won’t be there, the dating scene has evolved to new digital heights.

In free dating on the web, there’s a high chance that the people you meet stay there, and that you won’t likely cross paths in real life. It’s certainly possible to establish an online relationship, thanks to smartphones, computers and high speed internet.

Outside the internet dating scene, you can still have fun and connect with people with similar hobbies and interests. Unless you’re looking for long-term relationships and possibly marriage, meeting is a distant option.

Everything is Convenient

All the feelings and emotions that come with the experience of going on a free dating site is easier. You won’t have to spend hours lounging at a bar and hoping for a hookup, or muster up the courage to ask a woman in a public place. It seems rather impersonal, but it’s a definite advantage to those who aren’t fully confident about themselves.

From sending a ‘wink’ to arranging a date, everything can be done with just a few taps or clicks. Even rejection (to you or coming from you) can be sent via IM, which makes it easier to move on. This may have far-reaching consequences later on but at least it’s convenient for everyone involved.

You Don’t Have to Settle

What constitutes a perfect relationship, partner or spouse? Ask anyone and they’ll provide a different answer every time. Sometimes, due to lack of choices you’re forced to date a guy or a gal with flaws. Thanks to technology, you can be as specific as you want and come away with a perfect date (hopefully).

For example, you can write in a completely free dating sites no subscription that you want someone who’s tall, dark and handsome or someone who’s a supermodel. Then, drill down to interests (no drinking or smoking) and hobbies (gamer? travel fanatic? foodie?) and continue on to the comments area. The possibilities get lower the more information you add, but at least you know what you want.

First Impressions Are More Important Than Ever

In a split second, you can lay judgment with a simple profile photo. If you don’t like what you see, it’s just a matter of going to the next option. We don’t make an effort to read up on the profile’s bio, as our senses weren’t satisfied at first go.

Appearances are now more important than ever, but it’s not really negative. It just teaches us how to take better care of ourselves in beauty and health aspects. You can be average-looking but with the right angle and a smile, you can become attractive to another person.