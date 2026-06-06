A baby is a big commitment that could be terrifying for first-time parents. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the number of things to do and the needs that a baby will have. However, with patience and some preparation, you’ll soon be enjoying your little one as you settle into your Amberwood at Holland condo. Try these 5 baby care tips.

Handling the baby

Before touching the baby, make sure that your hands are clean. Do not shake them, support their neck when you carry them by cradling the head, and do the same thing when putting them down in their crib when they are asleep to reduce the risk of injury.

Calming them down

There are many ways to calm down a baby, from sounds to movement. Play some white noise or a lullaby to put them to sleep, or ease their crying and perform actions like swaying, rocking them in their carrier, and swaddling them tightly in a blanket.

Feed them and don’t stick to schedules

Instead of sticking to a schedule to feed the baby, feed them whenever they cry. That may be the reason they are crying; babies should be drinking milk every 2-3 hours. After every feed, carry them and make them burp to stop discomfort from happening and release air from their stomach.

Identify safe sleeping positions

Identify the safe sleeping positions and areas for your baby. The best sleeping position for a baby to avoid bad outcomes is always on its back. If possible, have them sleep alone so that the person sleeping next to them will not accidentally sleep over them. Make sure the crib has no hard spots and is cushioned with pillows all over.

Stay on top of hygiene

If their diapers are soiled or pooped, change them immediately to avoid discomfort. At a young age, start with sponge baths and wait until their umbilical cord falls off before giving them a proper bath. Be careful not to overload the tub with water.