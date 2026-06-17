Stuart Hansen is a Canadian business leader and wealth manager with extensive experience working with investors from China and Japan on cross-border real estate and investment initiatives. Serving as vice president of Marquee Asset Management, LLC, Stuart Hansen helps identify and communicate real estate opportunities across California and the West Coast to investors in Asia while overseeing management and administrative functions. He also serves as vice president of international investments with Drewco Development. His background includes leadership roles with Clarion Hotels Canada and decades of experience supporting international investment activity. Combined with an academic record that includes honors in business administration/master of business administration from the University of Western Ontario, his professional experience provides relevant perspective on the importance of structured risk assessment, strategic planning, and long-term decision-making in real estate investment advisory.

Risk Management in Real Estate Investment Advisory

Risk management is very important in real estate advisory. Real estate requires large capital commitments, exposure to market forces, physical assets, and long investment horizons, which increases the likelihood of uncertainty.

Internal project elements and external economic conditions shape real estate developments in a complex and unpredictable way. Advisors usually help investors navigate this uncertainty by identifying risks early, structuring investments carefully, and ensuring decisions align with long-term financial goals.

An encompassing risk management strategy requires understanding the different categories of risk that affect real estate investments. Market risks are among the most significant. Supply, demand, interest rates, and broader economic cycles often drive market risks. Financial risks, especially in projects that rely on leverage or external funding, also contribute to real estate risk. Legal and regulatory risks usually emerge from zoning laws and compliance failures. Environmental risks such as flooding or land degradation can affect project viability and long-term asset value. Operational and construction risks, like cost overruns and delays, might complicate execution.

Good real estate advisors go beyond identification and focus on structured risk mitigation strategies. They conduct rigorous due diligence, such as feasibility studies, market analysis, and financial modeling. Advisors usually assess whether projected returns justify the risk levels and point out early warning signs that might affect performance. Real estate advisors also recommend diversification strategies, spreading investments across property types, locations, or development stages to reduce exposure. The structure deals with relevant debt levels, contingency reserves, and reasonable cash flow projections. It helps to reduce the possibility of liquidity issues, a leading cause of project failure.

A strong risk management approach in real estate advisory begins with a clear and structured framework. Advisors identify potential risks early, assess their impact, and prioritize them based on likelihood and severity. They then monitor these risks throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Practical tools such as risk registers, scenario analysis, and sensitivity testing help advisors understand how changes in key variables can affect outcomes. For example, shifts in interest rates or rising construction costs can quickly alter project profitability. By modeling these scenarios in advance, advisors prepare investors to respond effectively rather than react under pressure.

Advisory firms also play a broader strategic role that goes beyond technical evaluation. They guide investors in aligning their real estate portfolios with their financial goals and risk tolerance. While real estate often appears stable because it involves physical assets, it still carries uncertainties that are not always easy to predict or insure against. Advisors bring structure and discipline to decision-making by grounding strategies in data, market knowledge, and experience. It reduces the influence of assumptions or emotional decisions, which can lead to costly mistakes.

The risk landscape continues to evolve, and modern advisory practices must adapt accordingly. Emerging factors such as climate change and geopolitical instability now play a more visible role in investment decisions. Advisors increasingly incorporate forward-looking assessments into their analyses, focusing on climate resilience, infrastructure durability, and regulatory compliance. These considerations help protect assets from long-term risks that may not be immediately visible but can significantly affect value over time.

At its core, risk management in real estate advisory is about balance. Advisors do not attempt to eliminate risk, since that is not realistic. Instead, they focus on understanding and managing it to support sustainable growth. By combining careful analysis, financial discipline, and strategic planning, they create a framework that allows investors to pursue opportunities with greater confidence.

About Stuart Hansen

Stuart Hansen serves as vice president of Marquee Asset Management, LLC, in Los Angeles and vice president of international investments with Drewco Development in Ontario. He has worked with investors from China and Japan since the mid-1990s and has held leadership positions with Clarion Hotels Canada. A graduate of the University of Western Ontario, he earned honors in business administration/master of business administration and received multiple academic scholarships and dean’s list recognition.