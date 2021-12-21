If you are considering to switch from smoking to vaping, it might be a decision you will not regret. There are many benefits brought by portable vapes and you will know why here

Introduction

There is a high demand for portable vaporizers compared to the ways of smoking. This leads to the constant shift when it comes to smoking trends during the early years. Earlier, vaporizers already existed but they were only desktop types. They are mainly easier to use at home because of the size. However, when portable vapes were introduced that only need 510 threaded batteries to work, vape fans paid attention.

You will find that portable vapes have many benefits, and you might even find yourself buying one even if you have a desktop vape.

Portability

First of all, the portability will not restrict your mobility. You can vape anywhere you want even when you are outside, traveling. There is no need to bring a big suitcase to carry the vape and you do not need a cord even if you vape at home.

This convenience and portability are reasons why dry herb vaporizer has an edge over desktop vaporizers. In addition, it is more discrete when you are using a portable vaporizer.

Better Vape than to Smoke

Smoking totally burns dry herbs, which brings them to ashes. The chemicals produced by these dry herbs denature and then they emit harmful toxins while they burn. When you vaporize, herbs burn evenly. This leads to vapor release in the right amount. The truth is, the herbs are still intact and it turns only brownish after you vape it.

Minimizes Fire Outbreaks

Aside from being dangerous to your health, cigarettes can cause fire accidents if you do not handle it properly. The countless homes have reported that the cause was because of cigarette filters. When you use a vaporizer, there is no flame that can cause fire. Portable vapes use a battery to heat the tobacco. In addition, portable vaporizers have sensors in order to sense if the tobacco is heated up so the system turns itself off automatically.

Better Tasting and More Flavors

Similar to a convection oven, the herbs will be heated so you can vape. The preservation of the herbs went through a process without causing them to break down. Therefore, you will get the natural taste of herbs. This process does not have toxins that normal smoking has, where the best herbs get burned.

Customer Service Access

The majority of them come with warranties. In case it malfunctions, you can contact them for replacement. In case it is a minor issue, you can call the manufacturer directly to get advice. You should consider buying from a legitimate dealer. Always ask if there is a warranty before you make a purchase. In addition, make sure to read reviews from their previous clients.

The portable vape uses a best 510 threaded battery, but it can easily be charged so do not worry about it. You can easily enjoy it anywhere.