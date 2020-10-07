Every one of us has this one teacher in our high-school or college who changed our life for good and made us love that specific subject even more. It disheartening when your favorite teacher is getting old and will retire soon, and you believe that there is nothing you can do about it, but there is something. You can always throw a farewell or a retirement party as it’s a trend nowadays for your favorite school teacher.

The word ‘retirement party’ sounds so boring, you might be picturing your old teachers sitting and having conservation, and this looks like a boring meeting more than a party. Well, let us tell you, you can make this party as fun and memorable as you can host other parties.

Well, there are countless things to plan any sort of party, but since we are talking about a retirement party, let’s see how to can make this party fun and the most memorable evening for your teacher.

1. THEME-BASED PARTY:

To make your teacher feel loved, host a theme-based party. It can be anything as per your teacher’s preference. If he or she is into cars, let’s say, then arrange the décor accordingly. You can get customized cakes, props, banners, etc. you can call your teacher’s friends and family and ask them for your teacher’s picture, which you can place on a memory board to give an appealing look in your party.

2. SEND PROPER INVITES:

what is a party without guests? Make sure you send out a party invitation to relevant people three weeks prior. Send it to your batch mates, most of the students you can think of, to your teacher’s immediate family, the whole staff of the school, and of course, the principal. You may find it irrelevant but trust us on this when we say, sending a proper invitation shows immense love and respect for the teacher.

3. FINALIZE THE PERFECT VENUE:

Location plays a vital role in any sort of party. Too far, too crowded, too messy locations ruin your party, so make sure you find the perfect venue. Parties like such retirements parties look cool indoor as there will be proper décor and stuff. You can book a club or a banquet to host your party. Make sure you do finalize a tentative number of guests so that it doesn’t get too crowded or vacant.

4. SURPRISE YOUR TEACHER:

Surprises are always appealing, aren’t they? They create positive feelings like contentment, gratitude, awe, and love. So why not shower your professor with these emotions. You can send retirement invite to immediate family only and ask them to keep this a secret and just bring your teacher to the mentioned venue at that specific time and the boom. You can pop party poppers, or play a memory down lane sort of a video on a huge screen to show love.

5. DELIGHTFUL EVENT FOR YOUR GUESTS:

Since this a retirement party, there are a lot of things which can be done to make it a delightful and most happening event of the year. You could ask students, what’s the catchphrase of your teacher, what things he or she has taught students about life, anything words which students can recall and quote them, if your teacher taught literature, post a quote of his favorite writer if he was a science or mathematics teacher you can post laws and equations.

6. ADD ACTIVITIES IN YOUR PARTY:

Don’t make it an old school traditional party where you give a surprise, cut the cake, serve the dinner and finish. Try to make it fun and happening by adding games like raffle tickets, bingo, never have I ever, etc. it will bring light to your party. You can make arrange a dance floor and go with light trance, which can be pleasing to ears as there will be older people as your guests too.

ALL IN ALL:

Throwing a party can be very tedious, but if you follow the right direction with crystal clear steps, you can pull off any event very well. Retirement is something that happens once in a lifetime, so why not turn this into an opportunity and make the most memorable event for your beloved teacher?