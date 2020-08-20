iDenfy and TalentClouds are working together to provide employers and employees with a smooth experience when onboarding. iDenfy will offer TalentClouds an advanced identity verification solution to help their clients verify job seekers remotely.

Kaunas, Lithuania (August 20, 2020) – iDenfy, a well-known identity verification company based in Lithuania announces partnership with TalentClouds, a famous UK-based workforce management platform. The partnership aims at making the identity verification process easier for employers when employee on-boarding.

TalentClouds is an end-to-end workforce management platform that helps employers manage their workforce remotely. The company was founded in 2015 as an on-demand hiring platform for the hospitality industry, but it rebranded itself as Talent Clouds in 2019. The company is modernizing the conventional pre-hire compliance process to save time and ease frustration.

TalentClouds is a dynamic workforce management platform that reduces the cost and time it takes to source, hire, and deploy an employee. It also ensures that vacant job titles are filled with skilled employees only. In making their workforce management platform more responsive and advanced, they have made a partnership with iDenfy.

iDenfy will help them provide their clients with a more comfortable way to conduct the verification of their employees remotely.

It will help employers reduce the time taken on on-boarding process and help them choose the right talent (who is not involved in any crime) for their organizations.

iDenfy has an advanced verification solution that combines face recognition, ID verification, and liveness detection; therefore, it offers a robust identity verification. It is capable of verifying more than 1300 types of IDs from more than 200 countries, making it easier for employers to validate job candidates’ identities belonging from different geographical regions.

iDenfy turns smart devices into an advanced face recognition and ID scanning system that can capture and verify employees’ ID. As iDenfy’s identity verification solution is based on machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, it can match more than 160 face points and prevent face spoofing. It will also eliminate the need to conduct face-to-face interactions as candidates can get their identity verified remotely.

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, “We’re pleased to announce the partnership with TalentsClouds. We’re sure our identity verification technology will help them fulfill their mission to create a responsive ecosystem for employers and candidates.”

The partnership between iDenfy and TalentClouds is going to have a positive impact on the overall recruitment industry. Since employers will be able to validate their employees remotely, it will make the on-boarding process more fast and convenient. Moreover, candidates won’t need to travel to attend a face-to-face meeting to confirm their identity. It will set a new standard for being able to validate employees remotely during this Covid-19 pandemic.

About iDenfy

iDenfy‘s goal is to turn a customer’s device into an ID scanning and face recognition system that makes it fast and easy to capture and verify their ID and other credentials to meet KYC and AML requirements. Real-time ID scanning and face verification are applied on websites and mobile applications, helping reduce risk and minimize identity-related frauds. This enables customers to perform daily operations from their home instead of going to service centers, where a company needs many cost-ineffective employees. Also, it avoids the costly and time-consuming process of manual documentation required for submission and verification.

It was founded in 2016 at Kaunas University Technology Park by two childhood friends. Company in 2018 at Lithuania was awarded as Startup of the Year. iDenfy provides real-time identity verification service for financial, sharing-economy, gambling industries.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit www.idenfy.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Viktorija Bielskaite, press@idenfy.com.