The current pandemic has put everybody indoors, essentially cutting off almost all businesses from opening their physical doors.

The sports industry has suffered from COVID-19, but those who want to innovate will find a lot they can do to improve revenue, engagement and viewer count. As everything is going digital it makes sense to think this way in sports, too.

Fewer Stadium Spectators

In observance to social distancing the seats in stadiums won’t be as full. Even diehard enthusiasts will have doubts about attending them due to the health risks involved.

Therefore, all the revenue that comes from this gets significantly reduced. Concessions, employees and team owners won’t make as much as they used to.

On the upside, digital streaming and entertainment consumption has increased, which means there’s a window of opportunity. Sports leagues can concentrate on bringing the experience online or through apps and go from there. Social media, streaming platforms and online promotions can be tapped to increase viewership and offset the dragging economy.

Social Well-Being Impacted

Being social creatures, we tend to flock to sporting events and cheer on our favorite teams. This is no longer the case as physical interaction is limited.

Well-being can suffer during this time, but technology can save the day. Devices such as webcams and video services close the distance and allow for communication just like you’re there. The internet has a wealth of resources to help you cope. More importantly, there are apps and streaming services that can entertain and make time go by faster.

Digital is the Future of Sports

The sports experience will only get better as time (and technology) grows more advanced. Already we’re seeing what digital and current hardware can do to make events more immersive.

AR and VR viewing is just an example of bringing the game to you instead of the other way around. Live streaming and sites like 먹튀검증 feature replays and analysis to round out the experience.