When purchasing a new vehicle, there’s a lot to think about – and affordability is one of the most vital factors to consider here. In line with this thought, today, we’re looking at several tips to help with your car negotiations; hopefully, this will help you get a good price on your new sale or purchase.

6 Ways to Negotiate Better on a Car Sale or Purchase

Struggling to get the price you want on a car – be it one you’re selling or a vehicle you want to buy? Well, whatever the case might be, the following six steps and tips can help you get a more favourable price.

Check cleanliness: When selling, always clean the car thoroughly. Meanwhile, for buyers, don’t be afraid of a little dirt on a car; this can often be a good way to find a bargain (compared to a pristine vehicle). Make things simple: No matter which side of the deal you’re on, if you want to get a good price, making things as simple as possible is vital. Sellers will often be much less willing to negotiate if they feel they have been “messed about,” while buyers will often want a discount if they have had to wait around for paperwork and the like. As such, keeping things simple and having everything to hand at the outset is vital. Consider must-have features: If you’re buying, try to keep must-have features close to your chest (as these can indicate that you may be willing to pay more than a vehicle’s worth). Similarly, for sellers, try to see if you can identify which features the buyer is most interested in; if these features are hard to come by, they may be willing to pay more. Check out the market: Knowing what prices similar vehicles are making can be hugely influential during negotiations (from both sides of the table). So, before buying or selling, be sure to do some market research to see if the vehicle’s been priced fairly. Set a maximum budget / minimum price and stick to it: Often, it’s easy to get pushed into paying more or accepting less, than you had intended. As such, when buying or selling a used car, always set a budget or minimum price and stick to it closely to avoid getting caught out. Run a number plate check: Making sure you know about your car is integral if you want to optimise prices (both as a buyer and a seller). As such, for purchasers, running a number plate check can allow you to see whether the vehicle has any history (and make an informed offer accordingly); meanwhile, for sellers, knowing the history allows you to answer buyer questions more easily, making them more willing to offer a fair price.

Final Thoughts

Many people struggle with negotiations – but, with a few handy tips under your belt, you might just find that getting the right price becomes a lot easier. So, don’t leave it to chance; make sure you’ve considered these key points to help you decide on the optimal approach.