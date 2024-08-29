Ready to own your first-ever pet to move in with you in your Nava Grove condo? Here are 5 beginner dogs that are well-suited for condo living, since they are relatively easy to care for, more laid-back, and require lower maintenance than other breeds. Keep in mind that whichever dog you choose, your pet will need good care and veterinary services, and that puppies tend to require more attention and training than adult breeds.

Poodle

The Poodle is a very cute water dog with black, buttonlike eyes and a round face with long, flat ears. There are 3 varieties of this breed as they come in different sizes. The Poodle can be groomed into cute, customizable haircuts and can even be dyed in various colors.

French Bulldog

The French Bulldog or Frenchie for short has round eyes with upright ears and a short, squished snout with a big, fat body with stocky legs, and a curled-up tail. They make very popular family pets because they love children and also love playing with other pets.

Standard Schnauzer

The Standard Schnauzer is an intelligent, bright, and energetic breed. They have a gray and black coat with droopy whiskers beside the snout, long, furry legs, and a short, blunt tail. They love to play with people and other species of animals alike.

Beagle

The Beagle, not to be confused with Snoopy, has long ears, and a big, square face with a white line running down the snout. It has very long legs that are used for digging out prey. They are energetic, intelligent dogs and are considered as a great family pet.

Pomeranian

Pomeranians are very tiny in size, fluffy, and have small, stocky legs, a really round face with expressive eyes that spell cuteness, and a small, black nose. The pomeranian is a friendly, lively puppy with very energetic levels and has a curled-up, long tail.