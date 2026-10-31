Gaming sessions can last for a couple of hours, from playing an RPG game and progressing in the story to competitive ranked games with points or stars on the line. It is important you keep yourself healthy and prevent body pain and eye strain.

20/20/20 Rule

To prevent eye strain, adopt the 20/20/20 rule. Every 20 minutes that passes, look away from your screen, and then look somewhere 20 feet away and then for 20 seconds keep that focus on that object to help relax your eye muscles.

Stretch Walk Around

During your sessions you may be seated for hours on end. It is important that from time to time you stand up, step out of your Lentor Signature place and walk around for a while to help with blood circulation, posture, joint and muscle mobility and helps prevent risks that come with repetitive motions.

Stay Hydrated

A person needs about 8 glasses of water daily. It is important to stay hydrated when playing games to help prevent fatigue, refresh functions, keep you focused on your game, prevent cramping, push out waste and encourage better blood flow. A way to stay hydrated is to bring a bottle with you in your gaming room so that every time you look at it you are reminded to drink water. This way, you can reach your daily water intake while keeping sharp at the game.

Proper Lighting

Proper lighting helps with game immersion, as it helps you see things better and reduces eye strain. There are many ways to achieve this such as letting in natural light, LED backlights, or placing a lamp on your desk.

Proper Posture

There are alternatives for ergonomic equipment for chairs. You could put a pillow on the lumbar area to support your lower back and spine, and make sure that the monitor is not too high or too low so that you don’t experience neck pain.