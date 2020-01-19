Major businesses and startups alike are using Justuno, and with good reason. It can improve sales, give you leads and increase conversion rate, as well as keep visitors engaged with customized pop-ups.

Justuno has a slew of useful features, including HubSpot, MailChimp and other platform integration, analytics, geo-targeting and A/B testing for marketing automation.

Here are more reasons why your business should consider tapping into Justuno with the help of an expert from Eventige agency.

Affordable

When cost is an important factor to your success, especially for startups and small businesses, it pays to be smart. Don’t just get the first marketer software you see- choose the one that’s affordable and falls in line with your budget. You can also choose among customized plans for niche sites that have specific needs, e.g., large follower count, traffic, leads, etc.

Easy to Use

Pop up tools can quickly become tedious if you’re not well-versed with jQuery, CSS or HTML. However, these options are available in Justuno as coding solutions though they’re not necessary for every campaign. You can choose from dozens of pre-designed templates and take your pick from among great pop-ups. Customization allows you to quickly make that pop-up align with your branding, therefore saving you time on hours of development.

Mobile Optimization

You wouldn’t want overly large pop ups blocking the whole screen of your mobile users. This equals a quick exit and ruins the user experience, too. What you want is a tool that scales the pop up size to the user’s screen, something that Justuno can do quickly and efficiently.

More than 50 percent of the world population are shopping for products and seeking help using their smartphone. This alone tells you that you should optimize your marketing campaign for mobile, or else risk losing them. Justuno also allows for personalized promotions specifically made for smaller displays.