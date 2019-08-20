It is known that with the passage of time the chances of suffering Alzheimer’s disease increase as well as, according to the genetic predisposition. However, our habits can help us prevent and control the disease and that is what recent evidence indicates by demonstrating that regular exercise, at least 30 minutes a day, reduces Alzheimer’s symptoms.

More exercise and less Alzheimer’s symptoms

According to the study recently presented at the annual convention of the American Psychological Association that investigated the influence of exercise on people at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, regular physical activity can reduce cognitive and physical symptoms and disease.

Specifically, people over 60 years of age who performed at least 30 minutes a day of moderate exercise about five times a week had fewer biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease or what is the same, less physical symptoms.

Among these physical symptoms is the accumulation of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brain that precedes the loss of memory, so exercise would be key to slowing the progression of the disease from its beginnings or, prevent and reduce its expression.

Likewise, people who exercised regularly had less memory loss and cognitive abilities than those who did not exercise.

Previous studies have also associated better aerobic fitness with fewer symptoms of the disease in genetically predisposed people, which indicates that despite having a high risk of Alzheimer’s disease, regular exercise may be useful to reduce symptoms and the progression of this disease. pathology.