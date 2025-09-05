In today’s day and age, automation is everywhere- making our lives easier and much more convenient. Automation involves smart home devices that are connected to your Wi-Fi. Here are some tasks you could automate to further elevate condo living.

Security Cameras

Investing smart home security cameras is important, as this keeps you and your belongings safe in your condo. The latest devices have built-in sensors to automatically record once movement is detected. Living in a luxury condo like Coastal Cabana gives you peace of mind that there are surveillance systems and security personnel safeguarding the building round the clock.

Kitchen Appliances

Modern kitchen appliances have AI integrated into their system. There are many things that have AI like a dishwasher, slow cooker, coffee maker, oven and pressure cooker, which makes cooking and cleaning up a breeze. You won’t have to tend to the kitchen because you can set and run the timer that will let you know when food is ready, then simply toss used tableware into the dishwasher after meals.

Lights

Turning lights on and off can be a tedious task especially when there are multiple rooms where you have to do manually. Investing in a smart home hub and smart lights eliminates the need to go room to room. With one press on your smartphone app or one voice command to the smart home hub, you can turn off or dim the lights in any room as long as they are connected to your Wi-Fi.

Thermostat

Energy-saving tech has become a popular smart home device, such as thermostats for climate control. Smart thermostats can help you adjust the temperature in your condo to keep you and your family cool, warm and comfortable.

Bring these smart devices to work together for seamless automation. There will be more advancements that could make our living experience much more easier and convenient than it already is.