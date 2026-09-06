Tomo Marjanovic posted those words alongside video of himself with Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson following the Armor Within Expo, a law-enforcement wellness and performance event held in Ohio.

According to the event’s own published programme, Marjanovic was scheduled to deliver a keynote at 12:30 p.m., with Attorney General Andy Wilson scheduled to speak at 1:00 p.m.

On its own, there is nothing inherently suspicious about two people appearing at the same professional event.

The circumstances become more complicated when the encounter is viewed against the background of my investigation into Christopher Delgado and Goliath Ventures.

For nearly a year, I have been examining Marjanovic’s public connections to Delgado, Goliath Ventures and the wider business network surrounding them.

I first contacted Marjanovic on September 16, 2025.

At that point, Goliath Ventures was still operating, and I wanted to establish exactly what relationship Marjanovic had with the company.

I asked whether he had invested in Goliath.

I asked whether he had received payments or distributions.

I asked whether he had promoted the company or referred potential investors.

And I asked whether he had ever been shown independent evidence supporting the investment claims being presented to customers.

That included questions about audits, custody arrangements and blockchain records.

The questions were based on publicly documented associations rather than speculation.

Marjanovic had been seen with Christopher Delgado.

He had also publicly described himself as one of Andrew Tate’s 33 War Room mentors.

I had also reviewed material showing Marjanovic and Delgado appearing within overlapping social and business circles.

Since then, Goliath Ventures has become the subject of criminal, regulatory and bankruptcy proceedings.

Christopher Delgado has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Regulatory cases have alleged that Goliath raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors.

That history makes Marjanovic’s subsequent appearance at a law-enforcement event worth examining.

Not because appearing beside an Attorney General proves misconduct.

It does not.

But because the public image surrounding that appearance exists alongside unresolved questions about Marjanovic’s relationship with Goliath.

Before the Armor Within Event, I Contacted the Organisers

On June 27, 2026, I contacted the Armor Within organisers before the event took place.

I explained that I was investigating Goliath Ventures and Christopher Delgado.

I also explained the information I had gathered concerning Marjanovic’s public relationship with Goliath and Delgado.

I told them about Delgado’s guilty plea and offered to provide supporting documentation.

I encouraged the organisers to conduct their own due diligence.

The decision to proceed with Marjanovic was ultimately theirs.

They went ahead.

The official Armor Within website describes the event as a Police Wellness & Performance Expo and lists the Ohio Department of Public Safety among the organisations attending. It also identifies Marjanovic and Attorney General Wilson as keynote speakers.

That setting matters because Marjanovic’s history as a former police officer is an important part of his public identity.

He was not appearing merely as an ordinary business speaker.

He was speaking to an audience connected with law enforcement and first responders.

And he was doing so shortly before Ohio’s Attorney General appeared on the same programme.

The Financial Questions

My investigation later moved beyond photographs and public associations.

I reviewed an Analysis of Transaction Data involving a Coinbase account attributed to Tomo Marjanovic.

The analysis identifies approximately $460,649 in USDC transfers from that account to an address identified as belonging to Goliath Ventures.

One transaction is particularly notable.

On September 13, 2024, approximately $16,992.48 in USDC was transferred to the identified Goliath address.

The transaction contains the notation:

“GV EXEC PARTNER CONTRIBUTION.”

The words raise questions, but they do not answer them.

What was the contribution?

What did “executive partner” mean in this context?

Was there an agreement behind the payment?

Was the transaction an investment, a business contribution or something else?

The blockchain can establish that a transaction occurred.

It cannot, by itself, establish the full purpose behind it.

That distinction is important throughout this investigation.

The same analysis also identifies approximately $4.45 million in cryptocurrency entering the Coinbase account from two principal external addresses.

One accounted for approximately $298,140.

The other accounted for approximately $4.137 million.

The available analysis does not establish who controlled those addresses.

For that reason, I am not describing those incoming funds as Goliath money.

That would go beyond the evidence currently available.

Instead, the transfers represent an unresolved part of the financial picture.

Who controlled the sending addresses?

Why were the funds transferred?

Were they connected to Marjanovic’s businesses?

Were they connected to Delgado or Goliath?

Those questions remain open.

The Bankruptcy Records Add Another Layer

The financial transactions become more significant when considered alongside the Goliath bankruptcy proceedings.

The Goliath estate has sought records from Tomislav “Tomo” Marjanovic through Rule 2004 discovery.

The first notice was filed in May 2026.

An amended notice followed in June.

A second amended notice was filed on August 20, 2026.

The requests cover a broad range of information.

They include communications involving Goliath Ventures.

They include communications between Marjanovic and Christopher Alexander Delgado.

They seek cryptocurrency account documentation and transaction histories.

They also seek bank and brokerage records.

And they request records concerning transfers between Marjanovic and Delgado, Goliath or people connected to Goliath.

There is an important legal distinction here.

The requests came through Goliath’s bankruptcy proceedings and were sought by its bankruptcy counsel.

They should not be described as a Department of Justice subpoena merely because federal agencies may appear on related service records.

Nor does the existence of a Rule 2004 request prove that Marjanovic committed wrongdoing.

Rule 2004 discovery is a mechanism for obtaining information relevant to a bankruptcy estate.

The significance is in the scope of the information being requested.

It overlaps with the same areas I began investigating independently.

Communications.

Cryptocurrency.

Banking.

Transfers.

And the relationship between Marjanovic and Delgado.

Andrew Tate’s War Room Connection

The financial questions cannot be separated entirely from Marjanovic’s broader public network.

Marjanovic has described himself publicly as one of 33 mentors in Andrew Tate’s War Room.

The role was presented as a mentoring position within a private business-oriented community.

Marjanovic promoted topics including entrepreneurship, health and personal development.

Christopher Delgado appeared within overlapping circles.

I reviewed footage from a yacht gathering associated with the War Room where Marjanovic appeared alongside Delgado and Mike Chmielewski.

There were also later public interactions.

On October 30, 2024, Marjanovic posted photographs from Yankee Stadium during Game 5 of the World Series.

Christopher Delgado was among the people pictured.

Marjanovic referred to those around him as his “brothers” and tagged Delgado.

None of those facts independently demonstrates criminal activity.

People can attend the same events, develop friendships and participate in the same business communities without sharing responsibility for one another’s actions.

The reason the connections matter is that Goliath Ventures depended heavily on credibility.

Investment opportunities are often judged by prospective customers through the people presenting them.

A successful entrepreneur.

A former police officer.

A wealthy businessman.

A prominent social-media personality.

A private network of influential people.

Those associations can create confidence even when the underlying investment mechanics are difficult for an ordinary investor to evaluate.

That is why understanding the network surrounding Goliath matters.

I Asked Marjanovic About Goliath Before Its Collapse

When I contacted Marjanovic in September 2025, I did not ask vague questions.

I wanted specifics.

Had he invested with Goliath?

How much?

When?

Under what terms?

Had he received money from the company?

Had he promoted the opportunity?

Had he introduced other people?

And what documentation had he been shown?

I specifically asked about representations involving 3–4% monthly returns, principal protection and insurance, because those claims were part of my wider examination of Goliath.

I also asked whether Marjanovic had seen independent verification.

Were there audits?

Were there custodian records?

Was there blockchain evidence demonstrating that the trading or liquidity activity described to investors was actually occurring?

These questions were sent while Goliath was still operating.

That matters.

They were not retrospective questions created after the company collapsed.

I gave Marjanovic the opportunity to respond and offered to consider his explanation.

The subsequent events changed the stakes.

Goliath stopped functioning normally.

Delgado was criminally charged.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

The SEC and CFTC subsequently pursued civil cases involving allegations concerning hundreds of millions of dollars.

Questions about money, investors and relationships moved from the realm of investigative journalism into federal court proceedings.

What the Blockchain Shows — and What It Does Not

Blockchain evidence is powerful because transactions can be independently examined.

But blockchain evidence also has limitations.

A wallet address does not automatically reveal the real-world identity of the person controlling it.

Likewise, a transaction does not automatically reveal why the money was sent.

In Marjanovic’s case, the records I reviewed provide a more specific connection.

They identify transfers from a Coinbase account attributed to Marjanovic to an address identified as belonging to Goliath Ventures.

The total identified is approximately $460,649 in USDC.

One transaction includes the phrase:

“GV EXEC PARTNER CONTRIBUTION.”

That is evidence of a transaction and a transaction description.

It is not, by itself, proof of criminal conduct.

The approximately $4.45 million in incoming cryptocurrency presents a different problem because the ownership of the sending addresses has not been established.

That means the responsible approach is to identify the parties behind those addresses before drawing conclusions.

This is also why I have not described every unidentified transfer as being connected to Goliath.

The evidence has to support the claim.

The Bankruptcy Estate Is Seeking the Missing Context

The Rule 2004 requests are interesting precisely because they seek information that could provide context for the transactions.

The bankruptcy estate is seeking records of cryptocurrency accounts.

It is seeking transaction histories.

It is seeking bank and brokerage records.

It is seeking communications with Delgado.

And it is seeking records concerning transfers involving Goliath and people associated with the company.

Those documents could potentially establish:

the purpose of the transactions;

the nature of Marjanovic’s relationship with Goliath;

communications concerning investments;

whether agreements existed;

whether other funds moved between the parties; and

how the parties themselves described their relationship.

Until those records are examined, some questions will remain unanswered.

That is why it is important not to turn an unresolved financial trail into an accusation.

The evidence should be allowed to establish what actually happened.

Then Marjanovic Appeared Beside Ohio’s Attorney General

This brings the investigation back to Armor Within.

The official event schedule placed Marjanovic’s keynote at 12:30 p.m., followed by Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson at 1 p.m.

Marjanovic later published footage of the two men together.

His description referred to Wilson as the state’s “top cop.”

That post created a strong visual association.

Former police officer.

Wellness entrepreneur.

Law-enforcement event.

Ohio Attorney General.

The image communicates credibility without needing many words.

But credibility is not the same thing as verification.

The public appearance does not establish that Wilson endorsed Marjanovic’s financial activities.

I have not seen evidence demonstrating that Wilson knew about the Goliath-related questions.

I have not seen evidence that Wilson had received the June 27 warning I sent to Armor Within.

Those distinctions are essential.

The appropriate question is not:

“Did Andy Wilson endorse Tomo Marjanovic?”

There is insufficient evidence to make that claim.

The appropriate questions are:

What did Wilson know?

When did he know it?

What did Armor Within know before the event?

What due diligence was performed?

Those questions can be answered without making assumptions.

The Public Image Versus the Financial Record

Marjanovic’s public image is built around several identities.

Former police officer.

Entrepreneur.

Wellness advocate.

Speaker.

Mentor.

Business-network participant.

The Armor Within appearance brought those identities together in one location.

But the financial evidence creates another layer.

The records I reviewed identify approximately $460,649 in USDC transfers from an account attributed to Marjanovic to a Goliath-associated address.

One payment was labelled “GV EXEC PARTNER CONTRIBUTION.”

Approximately $4.45 million in cryptocurrency also entered the account from two external addresses, although their ownership remains unresolved.

And the Goliath bankruptcy estate is seeking extensive records relating to Marjanovic’s communications and finances.

These facts do not prove that Marjanovic committed a crime.

They do establish questions.

And those questions existed before his appearance beside Ohio’s Attorney General.

What I Still Want to Know

There are several questions that remain unanswered.

What was Marjanovic’s exact relationship with Goliath Ventures?

What did the “GV EXEC PARTNER CONTRIBUTION” notation refer to?

Why was approximately $460,649 in USDC transferred to the Goliath-associated address?

Who controlled the two addresses responsible for approximately $4.45 million in incoming cryptocurrency?

Were any of those incoming funds connected to Goliath or Delgado?

Did Marjanovic promote Goliath or introduce investors?

What information was he given about the company’s investment strategy?

What independent evidence was he shown?

And perhaps most importantly:

What records will the bankruptcy proceedings reveal?

These are questions Marjanovic is in a position to answer.

They are also questions for which documentary evidence may ultimately provide better answers than public statements.

Questions for Armor Within

Armor Within also has a legitimate opportunity to explain its decision-making.

After receiving my June 27 communication, did the organisation investigate the claims?

Did it examine Delgado’s guilty plea?

Did it review the information concerning Marjanovic’s relationship with Goliath?

Did organisers ask Marjanovic for an explanation?

Did they request supporting documents?

And did they consider whether participating law-enforcement officials should be made aware of the issues before appearing alongside him?

The event’s own website establishes that Marjanovic and Wilson were scheduled as consecutive keynote speakers.

That makes the organisers’ due-diligence process a reasonable subject of inquiry.

It does not make the organisers responsible for Marjanovic’s past associations.

It simply raises the question of what they knew and what they investigated.

The Andy Wilson Question Is Narrow

I want to be particularly careful regarding Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson.

There is no evidence presented here showing that Wilson participated in Goliath Ventures.

There is no evidence presented here showing that Wilson knew about Marjanovic’s financial relationship with Goliath.

There is no evidence presented here showing that Wilson received my warning.

And the fact that Wilson appeared on the same programme does not establish endorsement.

The question is simply whether Wilson or his staff were aware of the relevant background before the Armor Within appearance.

That is a factual question.

It can be answered.

And it should be answered with records or a direct statement rather than speculation.

What Marjanovic Has the Opportunity to Explain

The strongest version of this investigation is not one that assumes guilt.

It is one that puts the evidence on the table and asks the people involved to explain it.

Marjanovic can explain the relationship with Delgado.

He can explain the relationship with Goliath.

He can explain the “GV EXEC PARTNER CONTRIBUTION” notation.

He can explain the approximately $460,649 in USDC transfers.

He can identify, if known, the parties behind the addresses that sent approximately $4.45 million in cryptocurrency into the account.

He can explain whether he promoted Goliath.

And he can explain what due diligence he performed before making representations about the company to anyone else.

Those explanations matter.

So do the bankruptcy records.

So do the blockchain records.

And so does the chronology.

The Evidence Has to Come First

The temptation in stories like this is to focus on the personalities.

Andrew Tate.

Christopher Delgado.

Tomo Marjanovic.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson.

But personalities can distract from the underlying evidence.

The central issue is not who appeared in a photograph with whom.

It is what the records show.

The records I reviewed show a series of cryptocurrency transfers between an account attributed to Marjanovic and a Goliath-associated address.

The bankruptcy proceedings seek additional financial and communications records.

The incoming cryptocurrency identified in the Coinbase analysis remains partly unexplained.

The purpose of the executive-partner transaction remains unresolved.

And Armor Within’s decision to feature Marjanovic deserves an explanation because the organisers were contacted before the event.

None of those facts, individually or collectively, should be exaggerated into claims the evidence cannot support.

But neither should legitimate questions be dismissed simply because the people involved have impressive reputations or prominent connections.

The proper approach is simple:

Document the transaction.

Identify the parties.

Review the communications.

Examine the court records.

Ask the people involved for answers.

Then draw conclusions.

Not before.

Methodology and Disclaimer

This investigation uses OSINT — Open Source Intelligence together with publicly accessible documentary material.

Sources include public court records, corporate filings, archived webpages, social-media posts, publicly available event information and blockchain transaction data.

No hacking, unauthorised account access or unlawful acquisition of private information was used.

Where confidential information was received, it was treated as an investigative lead rather than automatically published as fact. Leads were pursued through independent documentary evidence wherever possible.

Blockchain evidence also requires careful interpretation. A blockchain transaction can establish that cryptocurrency moved between addresses, but it does not automatically establish who controlled an address, why a transaction occurred or whether the transaction was lawful.

Likewise, a bankruptcy discovery request is not a finding of liability or criminal wrongdoing.

The purpose of this investigation is to distinguish what is documented, what is alleged, what remains unidentified and what still requires an answer.

The individuals and organisations discussed should be given an opportunity to respond to the evidence and questions raised.