CRM, or Customer Relationship Management comes in all shapes and sizes. What all of them do is improve customer experience in all its aspects- attracting leads, converting them into paying customers and serving their needs.

The truth is, there are three unique CRMs you can get with the help of a certified HubSpot Partner, and each one will have its own strengths and limitations. Businesses must be able to determine whether they need an operational, analytical or collaborative CRM.

Operational CRM

Operational CRM systems serve to simplify and streamline the main process of a company. For example, a tool may be used to provide service infrastructure, convert leads and generate leads. Operational CRMs can be divided into three parts- service, sales and marketing, with each department getting significant benefits.

Some of the things an operational CRM can do include practices such as blogging and SEO, online ad ROI, distributing offers and coordinating email campaigns, among others.

Analytical CRM

Analytical software mainly focus on gathering and studying data in order to provide better customer experience. Some of the relevant details include contact data, information, customer properties and preferences.

Data collected can be leveraged to produce better sales efforts mainly via higher-quality networks and targeted marketing campaigns. Analytical CRMs serve to provide businesses greater insight on how their customers think and operate.

Collaborative CRM

Last but not the least, we have collaborative-type CRMs. As per the term, the software allows multiple departments to ‘communicate’ with each other. Sales, service and marketing teams can now rely on a single tool to share information or work together to understand their customers’ interests, wants and needs.

Collaborative CRM is further divided into channel and interaction management. Here, businesses can opt to open a primary method of communication in the form of chat or email. This kind of software is best used for organizations that have multiple sites spread across the globe.