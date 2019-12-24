There was a time when VPNs were only known to be pieces of software that will allow you change your location at will. Today, they are much more than that, and we see companies developing industrial and commercial router units with VPNs installed on them out of the box.

A good example of this is the Robustel R2000 which comes with dual SIM, 4G support out of the box.

If you have never given them much thought before, here are five different reasons why you should get your VPN cellular router today:

1. Portability

Especially when you’re working in remote industrial locations, installing a hard line for connectivity purposes becomes a hassle. Besides trying to always get a point central enough to all the units you need on the network, you also have to run the risk of not choosing the area with the strongest connectivity.

A cellular router, being portable, solves all that for you.

Since you can always take it from place to place, you can likewise easily install the router in the region of the best connectivity to broadcast that service to the connected units.

2. Connected Devices

Technology has made it possible to have different devices working together. Developed under the Internet of Things canopy, you can have different units on the same network all syncing and communicating with one another.

A cellular router makes this communication between all your devices easier. Since many of these IoT units can’t use a SIM card anyways, your router handles their connectivity needs.

Speaking of connected devices…

3. Safety

A regular commercial or industrial router might allow you connect all of your units in an ecosystem, but your internet data and privacy might be left exposed. This means a hacker could get into your connection to take control of any or all devices within the network.

At the same time, they could use that chance to steal valuable and sensitive information from you.

With a VPN cellular router, that is not a problem.

VPNs come with a ton of different servers in which your internet data is passed through before it arrives at the target server. That makes it impossible for a hacker to personally identify you on any server since they will get lost on all those servers.

Add to that the fact that most trusted VPNs now come with 256-bit encryption, and you’ll see why they are great at keeping your privacy intact.

4. Bypassing censorships

You might have to work in regions where the internet has been censored, or some content is not locally available. That can be frustrating, especially when you cannot access certain platforms, apps or services which you very much need.

Leveraging the provision of multiple servers in different countries, you can simply connect your router VPN to another location where the services you need are available in – and you are good to go.

Conclusion

With the flexibility of use that they provide, as well as ensuring a stronger security profile, opting for a VPN cellular router is almost a no-brainer.