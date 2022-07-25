Looking to build a new website in 2022? Struggling to decide which CMS platform is right for you? Not even really sure what a CMS is? Hopefully this article will be able to answer some of your questions. For more detailed, tailored responses, consider reaching out to a team that provides Kentico development services.

What is Kentico?

Kentico is what’s known as a content management system, or CMS. A content management system is a type of software designed to make web development simple.

Using a CMS means you don’t have to possess in-depth coding and development knowledge in order to make changes to your website. While you might invest in Kentico development services to get your website up and running, any changes that need to be made further down the line — like updating your contact information or adding a new blog — should be fairly easy to do.

There are many different types of CMS platforms. Some are very well known, like WordPress. Others are targeted at a niche audience and may not have name recognition.

Kentico is an extremely versatile CMS platform that tends to be favoured by those working in the eCommerce space. Kentico Software was founded in 2004, making it relatively old in the field of content management systems. The company now actually offers two separate products — Xperience by Kentico and Kontent by Kentico. Your development and content management needs will dictate which platform is more suitable — speak to a team that provides Kentico development services to learn more.

Advantages of Kentico

Whether you build your website using the Xperience or Kontent platform, the advantages offered by Kentico software are much the same and include:

Usability: Kentico is known as an extremely user-friendly platform. It’s perfect for content creators and marketers who want to be constantly updating their website but don’t possess in-depth tech skills. Back-end usability is particularly important if you are building an eCommerce website and will be constantly adding new items to your store or removing products that are out of stock.

Kentico in 2022 — how does it compare?

So, the question remains — why choose Kentico in 2022?

Put simply, Kentico is the number one CMS choice for many content marketers thanks to its marketing integration options and out-of-the-box functionality. Few CMS platforms provide you with the same tools and level of support to grow your eCommerce website.

Other popular eCommerce CMS platforms include Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento. You might also choose to use a CMS platform that’s seen as more of an all-rounder, like WordPress or Drupal.

Ultimately, a team that provides professional web development services are best placed to answer whether Kentico is the right CMS platform for your business. They’ll be able to identify the size and scope of your website, functionality requirements, and design needs to offer a tailored recommendation.

Ideally, look for a web development company that provides Kentico development services alongside other CMS platforms. In doing so, you'll have access to as broad a range of development software solutions as possible.

Kentico is certainly a good option in 2022 — the real question is whether it’s the right CMS platform for you.