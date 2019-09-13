With the introduction of the brand new iPhone 11 in Apple’s products lineup, some of the most renowned case designers and producers have availed a variety of cases, for you to protect your

new iPhone 11 right away. The following is a quick list of case options from some companies like Spigen, Totalle, Otterbox, and Apple.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen has provided The Spigen Ultra Hybrid that depicts a clear outlook so you can have an inside look of the iPhone 11. It has a long-lasting PC back and a TPU bumper that will protect the entire phone. It also has raised bezels that will make the phone not to be in direct contact with flat surfaces. You can get the Spigen Ultra Hybrid on Amazon at approximately $11.99.

Totalle

The clear case by Totalle is projected as being an ultra-thin and pocket-friendly case that offers everyday protection of your iPhone 11. The case also has a lens cover that helps to protect the back cameras. Most importantly, Totalle offers a two-year warranty as well as free returns in case of dissatisfaction by the customer. You can get the Totalle transparent cases at approximately $29 each.

Otterbox

The Lumen series by Otterbox gives a transparent case that helps in showing off the inside of the iPhone 11. There also an addition of colors on the sides of the cover, with different options (Red, Pink, Blue, and Black) available to purchase from the Apple’s site.

Apple

Apple’s clear case is the best choice if you prefer keeping things first hand. It is light in weight hence making it pocket-friendly as well as suitable for daily usage. Apple’s iPhone 11 clear case goes for $39.00.

Conclusion

The cases, as mentioned above, are some of the best in today’s market. Apart from the ones listed, Zagg’s Crystal Palace clear case and Speck’s Gemshell are also some of the most recommended cases for the iPhone 11.