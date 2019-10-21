Writing countless words and presenting them on your personal or business blog is somewhat easy for professional writers. But the major task comes when you need to drive maximum user count or traffic on your blog that can be either converted into sales or your brand promotion. Well, whenever you prepare a well-researched content, you need to follow some pointers that can make your blog SEO-friendly.

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is special tactics that understand the user behavior and build the strategy that not only increases the website visibility but also generates huge visitors to your website/blog.

Coming to the blog post, what are the common tactics that you can follow to make your content relevant for Search Engine and generate maximum benefits from it? Here are some common but important points that you must follow to rule search engine.

Start with Well Research:

Today, even Search Engine can judge the research depth that you have done to generate the content and presented in the form of your blog post. Before initiating the writing process, ensure you have researched well and collected the important information that needs to be added to your blog. That will help you maintain the quality of the blog post.

Find Keywords and Use Them Wisely:

This is a big mistake that most of the content writer make most of them. Being accomplished with only writing skills, they don’t have good knowledge about eh use of keywords in the content that makes their content inappropriate for the search engine and hence lacks better visibility in search results. Ensure you have used the keywords throughout the content that can help the Search engine understand your major keywords around which the content has been created.

Use LSI Keywords:

For most of you, this might be a weird thing, but LSI means Latent Semantic Index. This is the tactics where you find the related keywords form the actual keywords and utilize them in your content. The use of LSI keywords increases the wattage of your website and lets your blog rank well in the search results.

Where to Use Keywords?

When we say, use the keywords throughout the content, you might be confused as to where you should use the keywords and how much. Below are the sections where you need to use the keywords smartly.

Title of the Content

Headings/Sub-Headings within the content

Image ALT Text

Beginning Paragraph of the Content

Title & Meta Description Section (While Optimizing using SEO Tab)

Here you need to consider one point that excessive use of keywords will make your content spam and results into blocking of your website form search results. So, to maintain authenticity ad quality ensures you have the keywords density within 2-3 percent. Using the keywords above that will cause damage to your blog post.

