There are 11 tips for both beginners and experienced PPC marketers. For beginners, it’s a handy guide to basic and advanced users.

Perform a good keyword research

Use free keyword software like the Google keyword tool or create an account with Trellian (aff.) and find out which keywords are most used. This most common word often cost much money per click. Collect as many words that are searched on a lot but not that most advertisers use. These keywords can be the success of your PPC campaign.

Make clear keyword groups

Do not try all keywords in a group to throw. Create a different group of contents to which you insert keywords that contain the same keywords. This way you will soon feel different for each group and very specific to write ads.

Create your USP known

Late in the ad what is your Unique Selling Point. Your ad is from a lot of others, and you often have only two lines to convince the visitor to click on your ad. You have to be special by making known to you why people should buy.

Send users to your website

When people click on your ad and your ad offers them for example, a laptop that they are searching When they send traffic to your website and if they should still look for the website selling laptops then they may leave your website.

Optimize your landing page

The landing page visitor should make clear that they are on just the right page and that they can find what they are looking for. The more the page is queried by the visitor the greater the chance that the visitor is retained (and the desired operation is performed).

Do not lie in your ads

Visitors are not stupid. If you tell them something in the ad and the page where they will end up very different back then they will quickly leave your site. In this way, and you lose your money and the website will leave a negative impression on the visitor.

The domain is important

In many cases when you place an ad or a “display URL” site. This does not necessarily have the URL where people will ‘land’ (the root domain must, however, be the same). When you place keywords in the URL and the query contains one of these keywords then they will be displayed in bold. This increases the click-through rates often considerably!

Use the negative keyword option

Negative keywords are words that you do not want to be found e.g. “free”. In this way, you can have a lot of savings because you called adventurers to keep out. Since these people are looking for example “free laptops” the likelihood is extremely small that they are going to buy. This adventurers to ban you save a lot of clicks (which cost money).

Testing, testing, and further testing

Most importantly, there is more need to take testing in Singapore. Look what ads get the highest click-through rate and which PPC campaign perform best in Singapore. This way you will end up the ultimate PPC campaign. Incidentally, never end up testing and try your best to perform better.

Use PPC to grow on social media:

You can send sponsored PPC clicks to your account and pages on social media. You can ask your potential followers to follow you on Instagram. With PPC, you can buy Instagram likes and followers to grow your social media.