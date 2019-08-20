Many times the fact of not being able to go to the gym or having no material at hand is what pulls us back when training. However, it is possible to perform a very complete workout only with our own body weight. The set of exercises or movements with which we train our body without the need for external loads we call calisthenics.

When we go on vacation we don’t usually take the training material with us, but if you still want to keep fit this challenge is for you. We bring you a different exercise with your own body weight for each day of the week, without excuses for not training!

Joining all the exercises at the end of the week you will have a complete training routine with which you can train anywhere. We begin little by little to make the challenge accessible to everyone.

As always, we remind you that you can follow the challenge in our Instagram profile, where we will give you tips and advice to make the exercises easier or to complicate them a little more. All publications will be marked, as usual, with the hashtag #RetoVitónica.

Seven exercises with your own body weight, one for each day of the week