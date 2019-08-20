Many times the fact of not being able to go to the gym or having no material at hand is what pulls us back when training. However, it is possible to perform a very complete workout only with our own body weight. The set of exercises or movements with which we train our body without the need for external loads we call calisthenics.
When we go on vacation we don’t usually take the training material with us, but if you still want to keep fit this challenge is for you. We bring you a different exercise with your own body weight for each day of the week, without excuses for not training!
Joining all the exercises at the end of the week you will have a complete training routine with which you can train anywhere. We begin little by little to make the challenge accessible to everyone.
Seven exercises with your own body weight, one for each day of the week
- Jumping Jacks: a traditional exercise that helps us to raise beats in a short time thanks to its jump component. Remember to raise your arms above your head and land on the tip of your feet to avoid hurting your knees.
- Traditional mountain climbers: abdomen work with the built-in cardio component. From the plank position, bring your knees to the chest alternately: the faster you do the leg change, the more intensity you will get in the exercise.
- Squats with a jump: we give a little more intensity to traditional squats including a jump between them. Make sure that the movement is fluid and that you always land with the tips of your feet and with your knees semi-flexed. You can bring your arms above your head in the jump to gain intensity and height.
- Plank jacks: a variation of traditional plates, including another jumping component. Be careful to bring the hip too far to the ceiling: we will try to form a straight line with our body during the whole movement as much as possible.
- Chest push-ups: you can perform them on the toes or on your knees, depending on your level. If you are very new, you can also stand them by resting your hands on a wall and increase the inclination of your body as you improve.
- Commando planks: one more variation of the plates, in this case without jump but with more movement. We will change the support of the hands to the forearms with one arm and another in an alternative way.
- Burpees: we could not miss the burpees, the kings of the exercises with our own body weight. You have already made all the movements that form them separately this week, so it is only a matter of joining the squat with jump with the chest flexion fluidly.
