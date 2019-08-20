Flours are derived from legumes, cereals, nuts, and other ingredients after an industrial process, that is, through a refinement, therefore, although we have different options, their reduction in the usual diet leads us to a healthier diet such as which we bring this time, through a menu without flours inside.

Our weekly diet serves as a guide to create a healthy menu at home, through proper planning. Therefore, as always we recommend adapting rations, ingredients, and meals to the preferences, needs, and possibilities of each one.

In this case, we bring a menu without flour, that is, with cereals, legumes, nuts, and seeds but without processed derivatives of these such as flours.

Prioritizing food intake in its most natural format, we include hydrate sources with more fiber, vitamins, and minerals through different dishes that do not include flour.

Monday

BREAKFAST : Bowl of milk with sliced banana and sunflower seeds.

: Bowl of milk with sliced banana and sunflower seeds. MID MORNING : Glass of milk and crunchy crackers of seeds and oats.

: Glass of milk and crunchy crackers of seeds and oats. LUNCH : Tacos of lettuce with lentils. Nectarine.

: Tacos of lettuce with lentils. Nectarine. SNACK : Grapefruit, ginger and turmeric lassi.

: Grapefruit, ginger and turmeric lassi. DINNER: Salmon in papillote with vegetables. Cantaloupe.

Tuesday

BREAKFAST : Baked eggs on avocado with goat cheese.

: Baked eggs on avocado with goat cheese. MID MORNING : Cherry and milkshake.

: Cherry and milkshake. LUNCH: Chicken salad with chickpeas and cherries. Apricot.

Chicken salad with chickpeas and cherries. Apricot. SNACK : Glass of milk and banana and coconut cookies with sunflower seeds.

: Glass of milk and banana and coconut cookies with sunflower seeds. DINNER: Thai veal salad. Watermelon.

Wednesday

BREAKFAST : Glass of milk and cookies made with juice pulp.

: Glass of milk and cookies made with juice pulp. MID MORNING : Yogurt with almonds and apricot in pieces.

: Yogurt with almonds and apricot in pieces. LUNCH : Salad with black beans and potatoes. Cherries

: Salad with black beans and potatoes. Cherries SNACK : Energy bars of dried apricots.

: Energy bars of dried apricots. DINNER: Cauliflower couscous salad with marinated prawns and avocado. Peach

Thursday

BREAKFAST : Glass of milk and snack of cloud bread or cloud bread with fresh cheese and tomato.

: Glass of milk and snack of cloud bread or cloud bread with fresh cheese and tomato. MID MORNING : Glass of yogurt, oatmeal and roasted pineapple with spices.

: Glass of yogurt, oatmeal and roasted pineapple with spices. LUNCH : Baked chicken with fresh vegetable salad. Banana

: Baked chicken with fresh vegetable salad. Banana SNACK: Milk and a peach smoothie with chia seeds.

Milk and a peach smoothie with chia seeds. DINNER: Wrap or roll of whites with black beans, corn, and avocado. Plums

Friday

BREAKFAST : Two ingredients pancakes with fresh fruits.

: Two ingredients pancakes with fresh fruits. MID MORNING : Almond and date chocolates.

: Almond and date chocolates. LUNCH : Quinoa salad with beluga lentils and crispy vegetables. Cantaloupe

: Quinoa salad with beluga lentils and crispy vegetables. Cantaloupe SNACK : Milkshake with cherries and poppy seeds.

: Milkshake with cherries and poppy seeds. DINNER: Fish salad in lettuce tacos . Cantaloupe.

Saturday

BREAKFAST : Tea or coffee low-carb fitness muffins with fresh cheese.

: Tea or coffee low-carb fitness muffins with fresh cheese. MID MORNING : Bowl of milk flakes of oatmeal, nectarine in gogos and chopped nuts.

: Bowl of milk flakes of oatmeal, nectarine in gogos and chopped nuts. LUNCH : Grilled beef steak with white bean salad with assorted tomatoes. Apricots

: Grilled beef steak with white bean salad with assorted tomatoes. Apricots SNACK: Natural yogurt with sunflower seeds.

Natural yogurt with sunflower seeds. DINNER: Zucchini zoodles marinated with fresh figs and cheese. Watermelon

Sunday

BREAKFAST : Bowl of milk with oat flakes, peach pieces, raisins, and flax seeds.

: Bowl of milk with oat flakes, peach pieces, raisins, and flax seeds. MID MORNING : Toasted Pumpkin Pipes

: Toasted Pumpkin Pipes LUNCH : Mediterranean quinoa salad with chicken. Banana.

: Mediterranean quinoa salad with chicken. Banana. SNACK : Milkshake with chia seeds and cherries.

: Milkshake with chia seeds and cherries. DINNER: Hake with new potatoes and cherry tomatoes. Plums

Recall that reduce or avoid the flours in the diet does not mean reducing carbohydrates but instead choosing full grain options, with a lower degree of processing and thus, with better nutrients and lower glycemic index for the body.

In this menu, it is shown that it is possible to eat without flours of any kind but with all the nutrients that the body needs to function healthily.