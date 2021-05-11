Sometimes while eating, you might experience allergic reactions in your body. About 32 million Americans suffer from common food allergies, both kids and adults alike. If one person is allergic to one food, it is unlikely that he will be allergic to any other food item. Further, the symptoms of food allergies can be from food allergy rash to life-threatening conditions. If you are allergic to any food, it triggers the body’s antibodies to defend from the threats. The symptoms can last from minutes to hours, depending on how severe the reactions are.

Most common food allergies

1. Milk

Cow’s milk causes the most common food allergies in small kids and adults. Likewise, milk allergy causes mild to severe conditions in kids. Reactions caused by milk can be blood in stool, poor development, etc. Milk allergy and intolerance differ from each other. All the individuals are suffering from milk allergy shift to soy milk or other substitutes.

2. Fish

Many kids also develop food allergy rash from fish and other seafood. But it is rare, and only about 2% of the population suffer from it. Many people build fish allergy later in life in adulthood. It’s best to introduce fishes early in life to the child’s diet. But first, talk to a paediatrician. They will recommend that children should not be fed more than 12 ounces of fish in a week.

3. Egg

Another common allergy affecting kids is egg allergy. Secondly, most kids suffer from egg whites, but some suffer from the yolks also. Reports have proven that about 16% of the children outgrow egg allergy by growing up.

Kids can have cooked eggs making the body less harmful to the reactions. But it would help if you did not feed egg-containing foods without talking to the doctor.

4. Peanuts

About 22% of the children get peanut allergy in their teenage years. Furthermore, for all the people suffering from this allergy, having little peanut can be harmful. It overreacts in the body, causing swelling, itching, stomach aches, etc. Children suffering from peanut allergies also have a higher chance of developing tree nut allergies also.

5. Grains

Wheat and oats are yet other common food allergies. The grain allergy occurs when the immune system reacts to the proteins found in wheat. Likewise, grain allergy can result in vomiting, hives or even swelling in many cases. Grains are found in various household and cosmetics products also. So, you have to be cautious and read the labels carefully.

Food allergies should always be treated seriously to ensure that the risk is minimal. Food safety training is practical for ensuring food safety. Food safety is responsible for everyone working in the business. Different types of proteins have different reactions in the body. If the immune system is weak, then it is prone to food allergy.

Conclusion

Mostly the kids are allergic to wheat, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, etc. Many kids do stop being allergic after they reach adulthood.