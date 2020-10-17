Android is an open-source programming language with a wide user base. So, when it comes to counting the benefits there are many. Android app development is very popular and considered by plenty of businesses whether small or huge enterprises. User acceptance of Android was very low back in 2007 when it was launched. But, after Google acquired it and pour its development efforts, visibility and popularity grew and now it is the leading platform globally.

1. Higher ROI (Return on Investment)

As Android is open-source, its SDK is easily available to the developers. It’s easy and cost-effective to develop Android apps. Also, the market size for Android is very huge. The Google Play comprises 3.4 Million apps making it the store with the maximum apps. This means more users are inclined to using the app you develop. This leads to a high return on your investment. This clearly is one of the highlighting benefits of android app development services.

2. It’s Free

One of the major benefits this platform offers is that it’s for free. Those businesses which are at the entry-level are always low on the budget which makes Android perfect, to begin with. They are looking for free options and their search ends here.

3. Easy Deployment

The guidelines for app submission laid by Google Play Store are not very strict. This makes it easy for the Android app development company to submit the app and get it approved. The deployment process is also very quick and clients can see their app live without any hurdles. Those clients looking for speedy deployment should definitely choose Android for their apps.

4. Apps for Multiple Devices

The market for Android devices is very huge. There are plenty of different manufacturers making Android devices with different screen sizes, types, and specifications. This means there are more Android devices in the market to target and get benefitted from. There is more device fragmentation but it also means more users to use your app. Hence, an added benefit of Android for the developers and users altogether.

5. Multi-network Distribution

Google Play Store is not the only place where apps are distributed. There are also some other third-party marketplaces other than Play Store which give your app high exposure. Users can find your app in multiple stores and developers can promote their app.

6. Customization

In the case of development, developers can customize the app as they like. The freedom of customization is important. The users can make the app as per their likes and hence people prefer it more.

7. Reduced Time to Market

Businesses need to launch an app at the earliest. With Android, it becomes easy to deploy the app faster for the business. This is also one of the essential benefits that the Android platform offers. If you are looking to deploy your business app at the earliest time possible, then you know which platform to pick.

Wrapping Up

So, have you made your mind? Are the benefits enough to start developing the app? Hire an experienced Android app development company to get the quality output at a reasonable rate.

Author Bio

Pratik Kanada is the founder & CEO of 360 Degree Technosoft, a mobile app development company based in USA & India. His 10+ years of experience in developing apps empowers him to provide digital solutions to various businesses. He likes to read & write about Leadership, Start-up Quests, Marketing Trends, Latest Technologies, and Mobile Applications.