It can be difficult to stay up to date on helpful tech gadgets. Every year, more and more devices are introduced that make our lives more convenient. From smart diapers to sleep optimizers, there seems to be an endless supply of innovation. But with all the constant change, how can anyone keep up?

Knowing which technologies are best suited to make your life easier can save you a lot of time. In this article, we’ll introduce the most useful pieces of tech you didn’t know you needed.

App-Enhanced Debit Cards

Most modern consumers appreciate the convenience of debit cards — there are probably few American wallets without one. But today’s debit cards offer more than just convenient access to the money in your checking account. Cards with associated mobile apps allow you to track your daily expenditures and monitor your account balances right on your phone. Should your card ever go missing, don’t worry. You can immediately disable transactions via the app.

If you’re looking to build better savings habits, certain app-enabled cards can help there, too. With a feature that rounds up every purchase to the nearest dollar and squirrels away the difference, you’ll slowly but steadily accrue funds.

Smart Plugs

If you’ve ever wanted to save time on your nightly routine and get to bed quicker, you’re not alone. Smart plugs allow you to transform anything into a smart device. Want your old lamps to be voice activated? A smart plug can help you turn them on and off with a simple command. Wish you could turn the fan down from your couch? You can with a smart plug. These devices also can offer features such as energy consumption optimization and scheduling.

There are many smart plugs on the market and choosing the right one depends on several factors. For example, some smart plugs integrate seamlessly with Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. Others have developed their own smartphone app. Still others are rated for outdoor use, meaning you’ll never again argue over whose turn it is to turn off the holiday lights. Consider which features are most important to you and go with a solution that fits right into your life.

Digital Diapers

Useful tech gadgets aren’t just for adults; babies are getting in on the act, too. Who needs to put up a fuss when dad or mom can get a smartphone alert when you’re wet?

In addition to monitoring wetness, smart diapers measure a baby’s vital signs and produce individual health reports. Now parents have the data they need to develop helpful routines completely customized to their kids. In addition to smart diapers, there are even smart baby socks, smart cribs, and smart feeding bottles. There’s a smart everything for your children!

Smart Mailboxes

With valuable items delivered to our door everyday, it’s no wonder mail theft is a serious concern for many people. But with smart mailboxes, you can rest easy knowing that your packages and parcels will be protected.

These security devices come in all shapes and sizes, with features like Wi-Fi connections, tamper alarms, and live-stream cameras. Do your research and choose a smart mailbox based on what kind of deliveries you think you’ll need to protect.

Wearable Arm Tablets

Ever wanted to watch videos, shop online, and browse the web without having to carry a full-size device around? Arm tablets could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Whether you’re making your morning subway commute or taking an afternoon hike, an arm tablet could be just what you need. They provide all the features of a traditional tablet combined with the mobility of a smartwatch. Just make sure the front-facing camera is turned off when you need privacy!

Bluetooth Showerheads

Admit it: you sing in the shower. We all do. But speaker-sporting showerheads take our one-person concerts to the next level.

These tech-driven nozzles have a built-in Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to belt out your favorite song while showering. The speaker can even be removed for recharging while keeping the showerhead itself functional.

Integrated Sleep Sensors

There is nothing better than a good night’s sleep. Getting enough rest can be the difference between a productive day and a lousy one. That’s why it’s important to identify what could be causing all that tossing and turning. You need to know whether it’s a bad sleeping posture, an unhealthy diet, a lack of exercise, or poor air quality.

Smart sleeping pads use multiple sensors to monitor your sleep cycles and measure breathing disturbances. This helps you wake up more refreshed and ready for the day.

Self-Cleaning Glasses

If you’re one of the millions of people who wear glasses, you know that dust buildup and fingerprint smudges are a real problem. These seemingly small issues can cause serious eye strain and even more serious annoyance.

Self-cleaning glasses use an invisible carbon cleaning compound to safely and easily clean eyeglasses and sunglasses. In fact, this technology is so innovative it’s being used by NASA on the International Space Station.

Alarm Clock Rugs

There is nothing that gets wear and tear on an alarm clock like a snooze button. It can be really difficult to wake up, especially if you’re warm and toasty under those comfortable blankets.

Alarm clock rugs solve the problem of waking you up more effectively with a simple behavioral change. In order to turn the alarm off, you have to stand on it for at least three seconds. There are even options to set the alarm to a song of your choosing, helping you wake up even faster.

Smart Piggy Banks

Everyone needs a little help pinching pennies these days. Smart piggy banks sync to your smartphone and help you visualize how your loose change is adding up.

Every coin you insert into the smart piggy bank gets registered through the app. This helps you track your balance, set financial goals, and even teach kids about savings.

Some of the greatest technological inventions solve problems you didn’t even know you had. Every small inconvenience in our lives is an opportunity for a new piece of tech to come to the rescue. Now that you know these gadgets exist, you might just have to do a little shopping.