Mental health incorporates our emotional, psychological, and social well-being to influence our actions, what we feel, and how we think. Falling into habits, allowing stress to bombard you, negative coping, and such make us more vulnerable to not making the most of life, causing individuals to be worse at making decisions, lowering their mood, and more.

Meditating

Meditating for 15-30 minutes a day effectively improves your overall well-being. By anchoring your attention to a specific point, such as your breathing, a visual image, or a sensation, you avoid contact with negative thoughts, overwhelming feelings, and overthinking. You can squeeze these and split them during work sessions, acting as a mental refresh to enhance productivity, restart your mood, and improve patience.

Cycling

Cycling is a cardiovascular exercise or activity that requires full focus and awareness to operate efficiently, deflecting your mind’s attention from daily or work stress. More importantly, this exposes you to nature, allowing you to appreciate and admire nature more closely. Cycling outdoors at a park or trail near your One Chuan Grove home and getting sunlight also produces special chemicals that uplift your mood, reduce stress, and keep you active.

Journaling

Journaling isn’t very prominent nowadays, but it is incredibly accessible, flexible, and easily able to sustain. It supports the growth of basic self-awareness, acts as a judgment-free space, allows for introspection, prevents the cycle of negative thinking, and reduces stress.

Making a Schedule/Routine

Holding to-dos, important meetings, due dates, and such in your memory can only do so much, and it can lead to overthinking, disrupting sleep quality, ruining your mood, and more. Relying completely on your mind’s ability to maintain information is completely unnecessary when you can make a simple schedule, plan, or routine to hold all your worries in a medium. This way, you can follow easy and organized sequences of events and tasks practically.