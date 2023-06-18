Those living in neighborhoods and Pinetree Hill communities can improve their overall quality of life with the help of technology. Here are four ways tech innovations are leading the way for safer and more convenient living.

Neighborhood CCTV Cameras

Traditionally speaking, security personnel were once responsible for keeping the peace in a condominium or community. That presence is bolstered further with the help of CCTV cameras that can be installed in strategic spots. 24/7 feed and recording can improve security in a Pinetree Hill Condo or townhouse and prevent theft and crimes in the process.

E-Invites to Events and Gatherings

Instead of handing out fliers or posting notices on the community board, homeowners can send out e-invites for mass gatherings and post them on social media or their dedicated group. In today’s world people are more likely to read an email rather than picking up a flyer. Better attendance can lead to a stronger community and overall communication.

Video Conference in Town Halls

Homeowners and community leaders can take things a step further, technology-wise, by holding video conferences than gathering in a hall. Aside from it being more convenient, ready access to the internet might improve attendance. Everyone can join in as long as they have home internet and a device. Members can voice their concerns and opinions through messaging or by speaking up.

Various Payment Solutions for Fees and Dues

There’s no reason for communities not to get on with technology and offer payment solutions to their homeowners. Collection can get a massive boost as there will be more choices for homeowners to pay their fees and dues. With solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal or their local payment services, homeowners can choose to pay however they want and keep up with their communities’ requirements and funding.