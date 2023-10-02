Living in a condo could get rather lonely sometimes. If the condo permits, you can take on a companion in the form of a pet, and here are five of the best buddies you can bring home.

Cat

Cats are generally well-behaved and are good companions to have in a condo. Siamese cats have short hair and won’t mess up your furniture, but if you want something with longer hair then a Persian cat is a good choice.

A Trained Dog

Of course, who can forget about our cute canine companions? Large breeds are generally not suited for condos where space is limited, but you’ll have a few more options in the medium to small breed selections. A Yorkshire Terrier or pug will serve you well, and poodles and shih-tzus are practically made for condo living.

Dogs do require a bit more hands-on maintenance, but you get rewarded with boundless affection, loyalty, and enthusiasm the moment you arrive home.

Fish

For those who prefer something more contained, you can get a fish as a pet. Depending on your preference, you can buy a majestic large specimen such as an Arowana, or maybe a betta fighting fish for flashier colors. There are also solid staples, including goldfish, flower horns, and carp.

Rabbit or Hamster

Yes, hamsters and rabbits can work well in a condo setting and provide a bit of companionship. They’re sociable animals and don’t make as much a mess as their larger pet counterparts. Offshoot companions can include chinchillas, ferrets, and guinea pigs.

Parakeet

Parakeets are known for being quieter than the others and don't mind a smaller house. Budgies are smaller parrots and can be taught to talk. However, they aren't like hookbills that are loud talkers, and their chirps are soft and soothing.