Following superstitions are often quite easy, while some require a bit of investing! There are many ways to bring good luck into your condo unit at Otto Place. Here are the simplest ones you can do without needing to spend anything to attract good luck.

Don’t place your Hats on the Bed

Relatively close to the umbrella, the hat is thought to signify protection from outside elements. Bringing it to the most personal space, which is the bedroom, is said to bring trouble. So, consider leaving it on a coat and hat rack.

Give Guests or Ghosts Things to Read

This one will definitely give you the spooks! Keep spirits busy so they won’t mess around at night by pasting pages from phone books. Similarly, you can leave an open book in a hallway or bedside to keep them distracted from haunting.

Keep your Flowers in Odd Numbers

It is said that you should keep 11 or 13 flowers in a bunch, as even numbers might bring bad luck and mourning. If you have an even count in a vase, perhaps pull some out to observe the odd number rule, which can also make the flower arrangement look more appealing.

Keep your Shoes off the Table

Even if your shoes are clean, this is said to mess with fate, and worse, could cost your job. This superstition originated when a coal miner died and his shoes were placed on the table to honor him, which is why placing them there for no reason could bring bad luck.

Position Your Bed Correctly

Beds should be carefully positioned. Having your feet across the door in a straight line is called the death position, as feet-first is how people carry the dead out. Having the door in line with your vision is said to protect you and awaken your creativity because your energy isn’t blocked.