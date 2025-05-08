When going on a vacation, it can be difficult to arrange care for your beloved pets. Aquarium fish are on the easier side because they generally require low maintenance. Below are tips and tricks to ensure your fish stays healthy and happy while you’re out, and until you can get back to your condo at The Sen.

Don’t Feed Your Pet

If you’re leaving for about a week, the most efficient method is to not give food to your fish. This may sound cruel, but fish in the wild are not guaranteed to catch their own food every time. If your fish are generally well, they can go without food for a week. However, this method may not be used if your scaly friend is sick or if you’re trying to raise baby fishes, and if you’ll be out for over 7 days.

Establish An Auto-Feeder

If you have a similar situation mentioned above, then an automatic dispenser may solve your problems. Load the fish feeder with pellets or flakes, then set it when you want it to feed your fish, and place it on the rim of the tank or aquarium. Be sure to test it a couple of days before you leave to ensure that it’s working, and that the amount of food it’s dispensing is correct.

Use Live Foods if Needed

If your fish only accepts a frozen or live diet, you can fill the tank with live freshwater food such as daphnia, blackworms, or snails. To ensure the live fish food lasts longer, put them inside a plastic container with a small hole, then let it float in the tank. It should be small enough for the fish not to enter, but the worms can crawl or swim out.

Hire a Pet Sitter

Consider asking friends, your family, or a pet sitter to observe your fish when you’re away. The advantage is that your pet sitter can inform you if your fish is sick and send you pictures or video to help. They could possibly assist with tank maintenance and changing the water if needed. It’s important to note that not all pet-sitters are professionals, so provide detailed instructions on how to care for your pet fishes.