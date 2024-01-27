When it’s time to unwind and relax at the end of the day, why not sit down and play some video games? These six titles offer a non-frenetic pace so you can calm down and enjoy your hobby.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a farming simulator that has all the right moves, including a slower pace and relaxing gameplay. The pixel graphics might put off some people, but play it for an hour and so and you’ll be sucked right in.

Poker

Poker is now available as a web game and can be played anytime. Relax and play your cards right and you can take home a massive prize while outwitting your opponents.

The Sims 4

A life simulation with fancy graphics, The Sims 4 is a complete title in itself. You can do just about anything you can in real life as long as you have the money and energy for it. Socialize, build a virtual persona, and eke out a living in this surprisingly relaxing game.

Abzu

Abzu offers a complete environment where you can swim with the fish and explore the vast ocean. There’s no objective to speak of, so you’re free to roam and do what you want while you’re in the game.

Golf Games

Unlike other sports, golf is a relaxing escape from the stresses of daily living. If you’re an avid gamer, you can play a round or two by downloading golf games on the App Store or Play Store. While most are free to play, consider paid apps as they might offer more features than the others.

Tap Tap Fish

Tap Tap Fish has you creating a virtual fishbowl that you can decorate with fish and sea fauna. It’s a mobile game and free to download so you can play on the go.