A growing number of individuals are realizing the value of personal health and have taken to themselves to ensure that they develop consistent habits and activities to keep them fit. Here are some ways to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Invest in Whole Foods

Whole food has all the nutrients, protein and carbohydrates you need. Fast food and takeout has all those nutrients stripped out of them. No hidden MSG and additives are added into whole food unlike processed and packaged food. You have full control over the ingredients, the freshness, what you put into your food, and planning your meals so that you can meet your daily calorie and protein goals.

Walking

Walking is a simple way to cut fat, gain long-term health benefits, support your muscles and bones and stay active. We should be looking at atleast 10k steps everyday. If there is somewhere you need to be that is not that far from our River Opus home or condo building, then you could walk there and you could opt to take the stairs when it’s accessible.

Stay Hydrated

Hydration helps reduce the risk of stroke, regulates temperature, helps with fatigue and flushes out waste. A person needs about 8 glasses of water daily as their fluid intake goal. A way to achieve this is by bringing around a large water bottle with you during work, studying, gaming or your physical activity so that you can stay hydrated and recover quicker to get through the next session.

Start Small

Set realistic goals that you can work to so that you stay motivated. Start small such as going to the gym at least 2x a week or walking at least 5km. You’d be proud of yourself when you start doing it consistently and it motivates you to keep pushing and make new goals for yourself, one step at a time.