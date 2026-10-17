Sleep is important. It cleanses us of toxins in our body, helps with muscle recovery, reduces stress, promotes better mood and well-being, and lets us recharge for the next day. Here are some ways to get quality sleep in your new home at Clovelle of Woodlands.

Cut Back On Caffeine

If you are having trouble sleeping it might be that caffeine is affecting you. Coffee or energy drinks block sensors in your brain of any signs of tiredness. Your sleep schedule can be ruined by staying up really late and waking up really late. Try not drinking coffee after lunch so that your body knows when to rest. Caffeine has something called Adenosine, and when consuming caffeine, the levels increase in your body and slows down brain functions, making you feel sluggish and tired.

Limit Gadgets Before Bed

Having a gadget near you in the bedroom can significantly disrupt sleep with screen exposure, the stream of notifications, late-night browsing, and you may end up doomscrolling up until 3am. When you can, limit the use of gadgets and put them away two hours before bed. Finish what you need to do at work and anything else you need to do on both phone and computer to have a clear mind before sleeping.

Exercise

Exercising is an easy way to get better sleep. The body chemistry and rhythm is regulated, which helps in keeping your internal clock balanced, lowering stress and anxiety that may be affecting your sleep, and simply just tires you out so that you reach a deeper level of sleep. This level of sleep is the most restorative, you’ll feel refreshed for the next day.

Bedroom Adjustments

Make some adjustments to your bedroom such as adding heavy curtains to keep your room dark, soundproofing, and making it cooler with an air conditioner or electric fan. Dropping temperature helps you become sleepier, and a dark room puts you in a calm state that helps with sleep and produces melatonin. You also won’t be suddenly disturbed in the middle of the night.