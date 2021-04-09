Since its inception, slot games have evolved from simple casino games with a traditional look to new, advanced versions. However, regardless of these changes, old-schoolers still prefer the classic feel where the youngsters love the more advanced free video slots.

In this review, we’ll compare several aspects of classic slots, video slots, and multi-reel slots to know which is better.

Number of Reels

Most classic slots have 3 reels and 5 paylines with a mechanical look. For video slots, you’ll find some with 5 reels, 9 reels, or even 25 reels. Video slots also have multiple paylines, and you get to choose how many to activate.

Just like video slots, multi-reel slots have multiple reels and numerous paylines as well. For some, you’ll set the number of paylines, whereas you’ll work with all the paylines for others.

Design and Appearance

Classic slots have a simple design which makes them a favorite for the older generation. Even better, you don’t require any prior knowledge of the game to play for real. The symbols on classic slots are minimal, which makes them appear plain and unattractive.

Video slots have more complex paylines that run diagonally, zigzag, or horizontally across your screen. These slot games also have more advanced features and animations, making them more vibrant and alluring. Even better, video slots and multi-reel slots have exciting sound effects that will greatly boost your mood when gaming.

Themes

Classic slots tend to have more laid-back themes, with fruit themes, numbers, and letters being the most common. For video slots, the theme revolves around classic movie stars or other popular personalities and events. When playing free video slots, it’ll be as though you are reliving the moments incorporated in the slot game.

Bonus Features

This is where video slots and multi-reel slots get even better! Any time you log in to play free video slots, you’ll enjoy lots of bonuses and free games. Even better, these bonuses keep recurring throughout the game, which makes gaming more rewarding.

Though classic slots offer players moderate potential wins, there are no bonuses to look forward to. However, these smaller wins will amount to much if you keep pushing and play more at Slots Empire Casino.

Winning Possibilities

When playing classic slots, you have more chances of winning even with little or no experience. However, in most cases, these wins are minimal, and you have to keep playing to make considerable wins.

For video slots and multi-reel slots, the potential wins are huge, especially with progressive jackpot slots. However, the chances of winning are equally lower, but when it happens, you’ll be amazed.

Jackpots

In regards to winning the jackpots, classic slots take the win. The game offers equal winning opportunities to players regardless of the bet amount.

However, for video slots and multi-reel slots, only players that stake a preset amount have a chance to win. If you don’t meet these criteria, you can only go for smaller wins.

Also, because video slots have high volatility, the payouts are less regular but higher. Low volatility classic slots pay less but more frequently, which is encouraging for new players.

Payout Percentage

Payout percentages and game mechanics differ with each slot game and you need to find this out before choosing your game. And because the figures keep changing, you’ll find the amount low at some point and higher later.

Not to forget that your choice of online casino will also determine how the payout percentage as well as the RTP.

Final Thought

Like other choices in life, people have varying gaming preferences, which is right in one way or another. While some prefer playing the simplest free video slots, others love the challenging multi-reel slots.

For others, a mix of the old and the new keeps them gaming for hours. What is important is having fun and getting good returns from every stake. And when you lose, there’s always another day to try your luck.