You know where to find the mice. You have been having mouse-related troubles at home and it is time to take action. The first thing that comes to mind is to use mouse traps to catch them and be rid of them.

The question here is this. How do you trap them? The trick to making the mouse trap effective all lies in the placement. The moment you put it in the wrong spot, they can bypass it and get off scot-free.

Let us look at these strategies in trap placement and how to enhance their effectiveness.

Take Note of Where Mice Frequent

One useful thing to remember when setting up mouse traps is to know where mice would usually frequent. Look for any visible signs or traces of where they would usually frequent. Pay attention to stained mouse holes and be wary of the most likely places for them to appear.

You would also notice smears and droppings in areas where mice dwell. That is also another sign that you can take note of when planting traps. Also, listen for their scurrying to get a general idea of where they would usually be.

In terms of locations, mice would usually be in areas where food is accessible. In this case, the kitchen is one likely location. Other possible locations would be where you have clutter present. Likely due to how it would be secure and warm. This means they would nest in these areas. Locations in your home that would fit the description include the attic and the garage.

When laying the mousetrap, remember to find an area where they feel secure enough to check out the trap.

Place Traps Close to the Walls

When planting traps, make sure to place them near walls. Anywhere else would mean that the mice can bypass them without issue. Mice do not travel more than 10-20 feet from nests or food sources. They also do tend to travel along the walls or inside it.

This is a tactic that applies regardless of location. This applies to the kitchen area, as well as the living area and in the attic. As long as you have a trap laid out along the walls, you should be able to get the mice in there.

Traps in Attics: Use Walls and Corners

Other locations that you can try out are in attics. The area tends to be dark and cluttered with the various items stored in there. In this case, it becomes a great location for mice to nest in. Consider laying traps along the walls and corners of the attic.

Since the attic gives the mice a sense of security, laying traps here would make them curious enough to check it out. Make sure you have a bait that they would find irresistible. Also, increase the number of traps in the area for a higher success rate.

Put Traps behind Appliances

Areas behind appliances are also prime spots for mice to skitter through. Especially with appliances in the kitchen. Having voids, alcoves, or spaces small enough for mice to scurry through, these can be prime spots in where they would enter.

With appliances placed near the walls, check for any smeared holes nearby. With that in mind, place your traps close to the area. Pay attention to signs of mice activity and also use the appropriate baits and traps. Also, make sure that you don’t have too few traps available.

Put Traps in Cabinets

Other areas to pay attention to are cabinets and shelves. These spaces tend to be dark and would also be perfect passage areas for mice. Depending on location, these cabinets would store food items. Food items stored in boxes and bags (such as cereal) would be the prime target for mice.

Store your food items in sealed containers, make sure to set your traps accordingly. Consolidate these spaces, having some traps ready near the identified entry points and where they would usually pass.

Combine this with a trap with the appropriate bait and you would have a foolproof method in catching mice. Just make sure you have enough traps to work with and place the traps at least 2-10 feet apart.

Outdoor Traps

If you are in a situation where the rodents tend to be active outdoors, think of placing traps there as well. The prime spots for placing mouse traps outdoors are near bushes and fence lines.

The strategy of placing traps along the walls also applies here. In this case, place them along the walls of your patio. In the chance that you also have a pool, place mouse traps near your filter pump.

Other Trapping Advice

As you set traps in their prime locations, here are some pointers to remember.

First, remember that you need to have more traps. Make sure you have a good amount of them to place in possible locations. As mice tend to increase in number far more than anyone would expect, make sure to have enough traps to counter that.

Also, choose a bait that they would find irresistible. Remember that mice go for seeds and nuts. With that in mind, choose a bait that fits that craving. While we’re on the topic of bait, only use a tiny amount of it.

Combine the bait with the type of traps that you use. You have a variety of traps that you can use for, from snap traps to cages. Work with how these traps operate.

As much as possible, check on your traps every now and then. This helps you see if there were mice caught in them.

Read and research online about how to catch mice and get rid of them from you house. There are websites such as MrMouseTrapper.com that show you even more ways to get rid of mice.

Stop the Mice Infestation Today

Trapping is but one of the ways you can stop the mice infestation. Take active steps to protect your home, yourself, and your family from the various ills mice cause in their wake. With thoughtful placement and enough traps, you can catch them and be rid of them.

Get your traps ready today. If it gets too tricky for you, you can always call for a professional today.