Welding operations are quite a hazardous process not only for those who are undertaking the activity, but also for others who are in the vicinity. Hence, it is extremely important that you must be well aware of various hazards and risks that welding can pose, and also know what precautions you must take for protecting yourself.

By using the ranges of CIGWELD welding equipment, you can perform many different types of welding processes and each of them has a certain hazard that you need to manage. Let us know about them and how you can protect yourself from such hazards.

1. Read the manual of welding equipment

Every welder’s operating manual will explain proper method of using the welding equipment and also provide plenty of safety procedures. You must take some time to read thoroughly and also follow them.

2. Button up

If your body remains exposed then a spark can always hit your skin and you may suffer a painful burn. So, you must always button your shirt or apron that you are wearing and try to cover your exposed body as much as possible.

3. Wear the proper dress and safety gear

There are prescribed dress as well as safety gear recommended for handling any kind of welding equipment. Also, there are safety goggles to protect your eyes. You must never forget to wear them during welding however experienced you are.

4. Wear the right shoes

High-top leather shoes are recommended for welders for best foot protection. Your pants legs must also go into the boots. Avoid wearing tennis/cloth shoes.

5. Breathe freely

You must use an exhaust hood for removing fumes that may get generated during the welding process to ensure sufficient clean breathing air around your workshop.

6. Avoid seeing the light

Welding arc can produce very strong UV lights which you must always avoid seeing with a naked eye during the welding process. Use either safety goggles and the recommended protective gear.

7. Use auto-darkening helmets

Nowadays auto-darkening helmets are also available that have got sensors fitted on the helmet that will automatically darken the lens so that your eyesight will get minimal exposure to the high-intensity arc.

8. Optimize your fixturing

Nowadays in the market, you can find necessary fixtures meant for welders that can be customized as per the welding jobs that you may be involved with. You may optimize your fixtures based on your job to keep you well-protected against any potential hazards.

9. Lose the clutter

You must try to keep your area where you are going to weld completely clutter-free. Always put the tools in their respective place so that you need not make too much effort to search for any tool.

10. Apply a stick and carrot approach

If you have a workshop where there are a group of welders working then you must declare an award for those workers who can perform the job most cleanly and safely. This will certainly motivate your other workers and can make your welding operation safe.