In most of our houses, we have a garage and the garage door usually is quite a complex hardware that often needs repair. Every day, we open it in the morning and after we return back from our work we close it again.

Also, many other members of the family in the household do the same if they are going to work daily. If you have young kids at home then they too may often open the garage to take their bike or any of their toys etc.

When your garage door is used so many times in a day then it is quite likely that some issues may crop up from time to time and that needs a certain service for your Houston garage door repair and need to call a professional from Ace Garage Door Repair Houston.

The following are three very common issues that you must be facing with your garage door for that you may need services from a certain professional to repair it back.

1. Weather seal replacement

It is a very standard repair of your garage door that is quite easy and most of you can do it all by yourself. With weather seal replacement, you can keep inside of your garage cold or warm and also keep away dirt and pests.

You can just open the garage and measure the replacement seal’s width, remove your old seal, and then install your new seal. Make sure that while installing, the sloped edge should be toward the outside of your garage door. The flat part must be at the bottom of your door.

Ensure that the garage door is opening and closing smoothly after the replacement. Do the necessary adjustment if you notice any problem.

2. Spring replacement

Raising and lowering your heavy garage door will be easier by using coiled springs. The spring is a component of your door assembly itself. As they wear out or break, you can simply replace that component. If you find that it is frequently failing then you can also upgrade it.

Typically, you will come to know that you have got a broken spring when:

If your door becomes too difficult to raise or makes too much noise

Springs may also break when they are completely loaded down or, twisted, or stretched.

If they will break, then it will sound like a gunshot. You will never miss it if you are present there.

3. Broken cables

Cables are also an essential component of your garage door like door springs. By using the tension offered by the springs, these cables pull the door up, which makes it an important part of your garage door.

Wear and tear of the cables can happen that may weaken and fray the door. When the garage door is found hanging in an odd angular fashion, or your door is getting stuck halfway then it indicates a cable issue.

If you are not very confident to repair the broken cable by using a proper tool then it is better to call a professional.