Browser games can be fun and played using any smartphone that connects to the internet. These are mostly free and can be either single-player or multiplayer.

Pokemon Showdown

This game is a Pokemon battle simulator. In this game, you play with randomized teams, or you can build your own! It is also completely animated. There are tons of features in the game including faster battling, editing your Pokemon quickly, and more. Have a showdown now!

Chess.com

Chess.com is made for the millions of people who play chess around the world. It’s become very popular as you can bring the app anywhere on your mobile phone. Some standout features include the ability to search for online opponents and a ranking system depending on your skill level.

Joe Danger

Joe Danger is a platformer and racing game where you can use as many cars as you want. In this game, the player controls the daredevil and navigates through tracks within a specific time, trying to complete goals to continue to other rounds. Keep racing!

Wordle

In Wordle, players get 6 attempts to guess the five-letter word. So make sure every guess is worth it! After guessing a word, the game tells you whether the letters match or are in the correct position. The goal is to guess the word in as few guesses as possible.

Slither.io

In Slither.io you play a digital snake, with the goal of being as big as possible by eating pellets and devouring smaller snakes. Doing this will give you a certain size increase based on how big of the snake you consumed. The goal is to be the largest snake in the game. Once you enter the field, you will constantly be moving. Slither your way to victory!