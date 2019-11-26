Many parents want to know how to get their children to get the right amount of sleep. Fortunately, there are several ways to help your child fall asleep at night. Here are some tips to help your child improve their sleep efficiency:

1. Set the sleep program

Routine sleep is important for the rhythm of a child falling asleep every night. In fact, there is no need to worry about the details of the routine. Cloud b, a retailer specializing in children’s sleep products, reports that the most important thing is to make a reservation as planned.

In addition, although young children want some light instead of a completely dark room, it can help you buy night lights that can be turned off after 30 to 60 minutes to save energy and keep your child completely Fall asleep in the dark environment. If your child’s night light does not have a timer, there are many automatic in-wall lighting timers that can be used to set the child’s nightly sleep routine.

2. Maintain positive sleep habits

Sleep habits are important for children, but sometimes bad habits can ruin their way of sleeping. For example, allowing children to watch TV before going to bed or allowing any sugary snacks before going to bed may make children feel uneasy or anxious when lying in bed. According to the National Sleep Foundation, following these guidelines is important for infants and young children because bad sleep habits “directly affect physical and mental development.”

In addition, you want to establish positive sleep habits by not generating fear, anxiety or stress before your child falls asleep. Even sleeping in a dark room can stress and affect your child. Use Lohasled dusk to dawn night light to help your child reduce stress into the darkroom and improve sleep efficiency.

3. Encourage children to sleep on their own

Although some parents let their children jump into bed at night, many researchers find that this is not good for healthy sleep habits. Independent sleep habits should be encouraged to reduce the chances of your child coming to your bedroom in the middle of the night.

Once they know they can always come to you for a better night’s sleep, they will destroy their overall sleep habits. This can be solved by slowly introducing a darker room from the night light to sleep. When your children end up in a darker sleeping environment alone, their interference throughout the night will be reduced and eventually they will be reduced to help you fall asleep.