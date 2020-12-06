Drinking while intoxicated (DWI) is one of the biggest legal concerns today. Even worse is when the offender is a kid who is not of legal age to drink. A vast majority of states in the US have stringent no-tolerance laws. And just like adults, these DWI laws don’t spare underage drivers in any way.

So, what happens when your kid is charged with DWI? First, it’s essential to understand the potential legal implications that your kid is facing. Secondly, it’s only natural that you find ways to protect your kids’ future.

Always remember that a DWI charge is a criminal offense and with such a crime, the chances of your kid being admitted to certain schools or getting a job are quite slim. Therefore, you will want to help your child in the best way you can as a parent. Read along to find out how you can help your kid beat a DWI charge.

Hire an Attorney

The first thing you should do when your kid is charged with DWI is to consult or hire an attorney. While many people think that they don’t stand a chance of overcoming a DWI charge, hiring a lawyer is the first step to leveling the playing field.

Choosing the right DWI lawyer will either make or break your case. As a parent, you should go for an attorney who is well acquainted with DWI cases and has extensive experience and knowledge of your state’s DWI laws.

Although DWI charges are quite severe, it’s worth mentioning that a lawyer can help to lower the charge that your kid is facing. Even better, a lawyer can help to get all the charges dropped! You just need to reach out to an attorney to help your kid overcome this situation.

Distinguish Between Different Charges

Contrary to common belief, there is a big difference between DWI and DUI charges. On one hand, a DWI charge is normally given to adults who are over the age of 21. On the other hand, DUI charges are often given to minors after alcohol or other drugs have been detected in their systems.

As a parent, it’s of utmost importance to understand which charges have been brought forth over your kid. This way, you will be in a better position to determine the best way to handle the charges and the possible legal implications on your kid.

Accord Your Kid Emotional Support

Being pulled over, getting arrested, and taken to jail is generally a devastating experience. However, it’s more devastating when your kid is a first-time offender and has never broken any state laws before.

When your kid is charged with a DWI, the chances are that he/she will be afraid, not to mention terrified of the possible consequences. As a parent, the least you can do is to be there for your kid emotionally. Let your kid know that you will be there for them through the entire process.

Address Possible Financial Challenges

DWI and DUI charges come with hefty penalties. In some states in the US, fines sum up to $1000. Apart from bailing out your kid, you should be prepared to deal with the impound charges. A vehicle impounded on a DWI charge can be confiscated for as long as 30 days at your expense!

At the same time, you will have to pay a fee if you want your kid’s driving license reinstated. As if that’s not enough, you will have to cover your lawyer’s fees as well as court fees.

Generally, there are many expenses to incur when your kid is charged with a DWI offense. Even so, you should deal with all these charges to ensure that your kid remains out of jail.

Contact a Professional for Your DWI Charge

While you can do a lot in supporting your kid on a DWI charge, an attorney will make a fundamental difference in helping you and your kid and building a foolproof defense in court.