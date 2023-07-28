A moving list can help you stay grounded as you make the transition from your current home to a new condo. To make the best moving list that allows you to keep track of all your things, here are some tips you can follow.

Break Down to Categories

Make your moving list into something that can be easily read and understood by categorizing the items into their respective categories. Items in the kitchen can be labeled ‘kitchen’, while each of your family member’s rooms can be separated.

Keep the List Constantly Updated

It may sound like hard work, but you should keep the list updated per item once you put them in the packing box. For this, you can turn to technology and activate voice recognition to automate the process. Since moving to Hillock Green is divided into phases, you should have a list to see how far you are in the process.

Add a ‘Completed’ Box

This might seem inconsequential, but having a small box to tick off the items put into the packing boxes will really help. This way you won’t likely leave an important item behind when you move to the new condo.

Copy It to an App

A digital moving list will be more convenient and accessible than one that’s written in pen and paper. This way, you can open the list anywhere on your smartphone.

Refer to the List When Unpacking

Most of the difficult stuff is over once you start unpacking. Transitioning from an appointment at the Hillock Green condo to finally owning and living in it will be a long yet rewarding task, but you can breathe a sigh of relief once you touch down on the new place. Take a well-deserved break, but don’t forget the moving list as it serves as a reference when you unpack.