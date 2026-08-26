When attempting to speak Old English, people often get it grammatically wrong. Fortunately, this helpful article will guide you to speak fluent Shakespearean English! Let’s dive deep as we learn more about how to use these ancient words properly. You may not want to use these in formal or serious situations, as these words are very outdated, but it can be a great way to add flair to your gathering if you have guests in your new flat at Amberwood at Holland!

The Basics

When we talk about literary legacies, there is nothing more iconic than Shakespearean literature. However, while many people know surface-level knowledge about William, there are few who have truly mastered Old English. So we thought it would be fun to introduce more people to the simple pronouns coming from William’s famous works: Thou, Thee, Thine, and Thy.

Thou

The word “Thou” is a singular subjective case. Thou is the equivalent of the modern English words “You”, “I”, and “ He/She”. You use it when referring to an individual or yourself.

Example: “O Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thou Romeo?” – Romeo and Juliet, Act II, Scene II.

Thee

The word “Thee” is a singular objective case. Thee means “To You”. It is used in situations where you point out an object or thing.

Example: “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” – Sonnet 18

Thine

The word “Thine” is a word used before a vowel. Thine is identical to the modern English words “Your” or “Yours”.

Example: “This above all; To thine own self be true” – Hamlet, Act I, Scene III.

Thy

The word “Thy” is similar to the word “Thine”. Thy is a word used before a consonant. Thy is also comparable to the modern English words “Your” or “Yours”.

Example: “Not marble, nor the gilded monuments of princes, shall outlive thy powerful pen.” – Sonnet 55.

Ye

The word “Ye” is used as both a singular and plural form of “You”, and is exclusively a nominative pronoun. This means unlike the word “Thy”. “Ye” is used for the subject of a sentence.

Example: “God ye good even, William” – The Tempest, Act V, Scene I.