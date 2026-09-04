“Huge checks.” “Financial freedom.” “Travel the world.” “Build a team.”

Those are powerful phrases when you’re considering a business opportunity.

They can also make it difficult to separate the actual product from the promise surrounding it.

That is why Traverex caught my attention.

On the surface, Traverex is a travel-membership business. It promotes access to hotels, resorts, cruises, vacation packages and other travel services, with the possibility of finding member pricing that compares favorably with publicly available rates.

But there is a second layer.

Traverex also offers a Brand Partner opportunity involving referrals, commissions, team building, rank advancement and leadership rewards.

That changes the question.

Instead of asking only whether Traverex can help someone save money on a vacation, a potential participant has to ask:

Can the business opportunity itself realistically produce a profit, and what drives the money flowing through the organization?

That is the question I set out to examine.

A Travel Club With a Business Opportunity Attached

Travel memberships are nothing new.

Consumers routinely pay subscription fees for access to discounts, loyalty programs, travel clubs and booking platforms.

Traverex follows a familiar concept but adds a direct-selling component.

Its consumer proposition centers around travel access and potential savings.

Its Brand Partner proposition introduces another set of incentives.

According to Traverex’s promotional material, Brand Partners can earn from memberships and travel bookings while developing teams and qualifying for additional bonuses.

The company also promotes a system involving rank advancement and Travel Revenue Sharing.

That means Traverex needs to be understood on two levels:

the customer product and the income opportunity.

Those are related, but they aren’t identical.

Someone joining simply to book vacations has a different objective from someone paying to become a Brand Partner and build an organization.

That distinction is easy to overlook when both propositions are presented together.

Where the “Huge Checks” Come In

The income side of Traverex is where the promotional language becomes particularly interesting.

Videos and presentations associated with the opportunity have focused on large commissions, team growth and the possibility of producing significant income without building an enormous organization.

One promotional title that stood out was:

“How to make BIG CHECKS, Small Teams FAST with TRAVEREX.”

The appeal is obvious.

Nobody joins an income opportunity because they hope to make a tiny amount of money.

The promise of building a relatively small team while generating substantial commissions is precisely the kind of proposition that can attract attention.

But there is a fundamental difference between:

“This is possible.”

and:

“This is typical.”

That distinction should be at the center of any MLM investigation.

If one person generates a large commission, that demonstrates that the compensation plan can produce that result.

It does not tell a prospective recruit how likely they are to achieve it.

For that, you need participant-level data.

The Number I Would Most Like to See

If I could request one document from Traverex, it would be an independently verifiable income disclosure statement.

Not a motivational presentation.

Not a screenshot of a commission.

Not a testimonial.

A detailed statistical breakdown.

I would want to know:

How many Brand Partners are active?

How many receive commissions?

What is the median annual income?

What percentage earn more than they spend?

What percentage earn nothing?

How many reach the highest ranks?

How long does the average Brand Partner remain active?

What are the typical business expenses?

Those numbers would immediately provide more context than dozens of promotional videos.

A six-figure commission can be real while still being extremely unusual.

That is why the distribution of earnings matters.

The Cost of Entering the Opportunity

Another important part of the equation is the cost of participation.

The Brand Partner enrollment information I reviewed listed an initial payment of approximately $149.99, followed by a recurring $99.99 monthly charge beginning 28 days later.

That is considerably more than simply purchasing a basic travel membership.

The additional cost provides access to business-related features and compensation opportunities.

That means someone considering becoming a Brand Partner should calculate the cost over an entire year rather than looking only at the initial payment.

At $99.99 per month, the recurring portion alone adds up to nearly $1,200 over twelve months, before considering the initial enrollment cost or any other expenses.

And a business participant may have additional costs.

Depending on their approach, those could include advertising, events, training, travel, communication tools or other promotional expenses.

This is why gross commission and net profit are two different things.

The Travel Membership Needs to Stand on Its Own

An MLM opportunity should not be judged entirely on its compensation plan.

The underlying product matters.

In Traverex’s case, that means asking whether the travel membership provides enough value even without the income opportunity.

Imagine two customers.

The first joins because they travel frequently and want access to potentially discounted bookings.

The second joins because they hope to build a team and generate commissions.

Those customers are making completely different purchasing decisions.

The first should compare Traverex with other travel clubs and booking platforms.

The second should evaluate the compensation plan and business economics.

Neither should rely solely on testimonials.

“Up to” Savings Need Context

Travel companies frequently advertise discounts using phrases such as “up to” a particular percentage.

There is nothing inherently unusual about that wording.

But consumers should understand what it means.

If the maximum possible discount is 80%, that does not mean the average booking is 80% cheaper.

The meaningful question is:

What does a typical customer save?

Travel pricing is particularly difficult to compare because the cheapest headline price may come with different conditions.

Two apparently identical hotel rooms can have different:

cancellation rules;

taxes;

resort charges;

payment requirements;

room categories;

occupancy restrictions;

loyalty discounts; and

booking terms.

Consequently, the correct comparison is not simply:

Traverex price versus another website’s price.

It is:

Traverex price versus an equivalent booking with equivalent terms.

Looking Behind the Travel Platform

The technology supporting a travel business can also reveal something about how the model works.

The Traverex materials I reviewed reference Xullu as the underlying travel platform.

That means a prospective member should understand the relationship between the two businesses.

Is Xullu simply the technology provider?

Is Traverex reselling access?

Does Traverex add additional benefits?

Are prices identical?

Are commissions generated at the booking-platform level or at another point in the transaction?

These questions are important because a membership’s value depends partly on what it adds to the underlying travel infrastructure.

If consumers can obtain access to similar inventory elsewhere, the additional membership cost needs to be justified by other benefits.

My Own Price Comparison

To move beyond promotional claims, I examined accommodation pricing through the Xullu platform and compared it with Booking.com.

The comparisons were made for the same properties and dates.

The results were:

Accommodation Booking.com Xullu Difference Four-bedroom NZ$5,392 NZ$5,341 NZ$51 Five-bedroom NZ$5,878 NZ$5,823 NZ$55 Six-bedroom NZ$7,630 NZ$7,529 NZ$101 Seven-bedroom NZ$8,438 NZ$8,312 NZ$126

Xullu came out cheaper in all four searches.

That is an important result.

But it needs context.

The percentage savings were approximately:

0.95%, 0.94%, 1.32% and 1.49%.

Those aren’t enormous discounts.

There was also a difference in booking conditions.

The Booking.com rates I compared included free cancellation until the specified cancellation deadlines.

The Xullu options I selected were non-refundable.

Therefore, these weren’t perfectly equivalent products.

A consumer might reasonably choose the slightly more expensive booking because the ability to cancel has value.

This is why individual price examples should be interpreted carefully.

The Reference Price Question

The comparison raised another issue.

One Xullu listing displayed a reference price of approximately NZ$6,896, with the member price reduced to NZ$5,341.

That produces a displayed difference of approximately NZ$1,555.

But the comparable Booking.com price I found was approximately NZ$5,392.

So the actual difference between the two booking sites was only around NZ$51 in that example.

Again, this does not prove that the Xullu reference price was misleading.

There can be legitimate reasons why platforms display different reference prices.

But consumers should be able to understand what a displayed “retail price” represents.

If a platform advertises a large discount, the comparison price should ideally be clear and independently meaningful.

The Compensation Structure Is the Bigger Story

Travel savings may attract the initial customer.

The compensation structure is what attracts the entrepreneur.

Traverex’s Brand Partner materials describe several potential income sources.

These include commissions associated with memberships and travel activity, along with team-building and leadership incentives.

The opportunity also uses a binary structure.

That means participants aren’t simply earning a referral commission from one customer.

The business-building proposition involves developing an organization and potentially earning from activity generated within that organization.

Again, this is not automatically evidence of an illegal scheme.

The important issue is what actually produces the compensation.

Recruitment Versus Retail Sales

This is the question that separates one MLM model from another.

Suppose a Brand Partner earns a commission because an ordinary customer books a hotel through the platform.

That is a retail transaction.

Now consider a different scenario where a participant earns because another aspiring Brand Partner pays an enrollment fee and monthly membership charge to join the business.

Those transactions have very different economic meanings.

That is why I would want Traverex to publish a breakdown showing how much compensation is generated from:

retail travel purchases

versus

membership and Brand Partner activity.

Without that breakdown, outsiders have limited visibility into the actual engine driving the compensation plan.

The People Behind Traverex

The individuals behind a business opportunity are worth researching—not because their backgrounds automatically determine whether the company is legitimate, but because history provides context.

Traverex has publicly identified Andy McWilliams as its CEO.

McWilliams has previous experience in network marketing and direct selling.

He has held leadership positions with companies operating in that sector, including Momentis and revital U.

That history is neither inherently positive nor negative.

Someone with years of experience in network marketing may understand the industry extremely well.

But prospective Brand Partners should know that Traverex is being led by someone with substantial experience in this particular business model.

That context helps explain why concepts such as ranks, teams, leadership bonuses and recurring commissions feature prominently in the opportunity.

The Broader Promotional Network

The same principle applies to the wider group of people promoting Traverex.

I encountered promotional content associated with several individuals, including Clifton A. Wright and Danielle Delbridge.

Their material includes travel presentations as well as content focused on the income opportunity.

Some presentations emphasize:

building a team;

generating commissions;

advancing through ranks;

creating recurring income;

travel benefits; and

getting involved early.

This tells us something important about how the opportunity is being sold.

The travel product is clearly part of the proposition.

But so is the dream of building an income-producing organization.

That distinction matters to consumers deciding whether they are buying a service or pursuing a business.

Why “Get In Early” Marketing Deserves Scrutiny

One recurring theme in emerging MLM opportunities is urgency.

Potential participants are encouraged to act quickly.

They are told that getting in early can provide an advantage.

They may be encouraged to secure a position before a market becomes crowded.

This type of marketing can be persuasive because it creates a fear of missing out.

But a prospective Brand Partner should slow down rather than speed up.

The key questions are:

What exactly is the advantage of joining early?

Is the advantage contractual or simply promotional?

Does the compensation plan mathematically reward early participants?

How many people need to join afterward for that advantage to matter?

An opportunity that is genuinely attractive should survive careful examination.

There is no need to make a financial decision simply because somebody says the window is closing.

The Difference Between a Customer and a Recruit

Another point that deserves emphasis is the distinction between a customer and a participant.

A genuine customer may have no interest in recruiting anybody.

They simply want to book travel.

A Brand Partner, by contrast, is interested in generating income.

That means the company should ideally be able to demonstrate substantial demand from people who are perfectly happy to remain customers.

If the majority of people buying the membership are simultaneously attempting to sell the membership to others, the economic picture becomes more complicated.

This is why the ratio of retail customers to Brand Partners would be such a useful statistic.

What About the Refund Terms?

Refund policies are another area where consumers should read the actual documents rather than relying on promotional language.

The promotional material I encountered referenced a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The written refund terms I reviewed described a shorter period, generally referring to a request within seven calendar days, subject to the applicable conditions.

That difference should be clarified before anyone pays.

It may be that different products or circumstances are governed by different policies.

But customers should not have to guess which promise applies after completing a purchase.

The safest approach is to read the written terms that govern the transaction.

Is Traverex a Scam?

I would not make that claim based on the evidence reviewed.

There is a real travel product.

There is a functioning travel platform.

There are published terms and a defined Brand Partner opportunity.

There is also a compensation structure involving multiple levels of incentives.

None of those facts, individually or collectively, establishes fraud.

The more useful question is whether the opportunity represents good value and a realistic way for the typical participant to make money.

Those are questions that can be answered through data.

Is Traverex a Pyramid Scheme?

That conclusion would require substantially more evidence than the existence of an MLM structure.

Multi-level marketing is not automatically illegal.

The critical issue is the underlying economic activity.

A legitimate direct-selling business can compensate people for genuine retail sales.

A problematic pyramid structure, by contrast, can be characterized by compensation that depends primarily on recruiting participants rather than selling products to genuine customers.

Determining where Traverex falls on that spectrum requires information that is not fully visible from promotional material alone.

In particular, I would want to examine:

retail sales figures;

customer numbers;

Brand Partner numbers;

compensation distributions;

participant expenses;

cancellation rates; and

the source of commissionable revenue.

Until those numbers are available, strong legal conclusions would be premature.

The Real Cost of Chasing a Big Check

The psychology behind large income claims is straightforward.

Someone sees a person displaying a large commission.

They imagine themselves receiving the same payment.

But the important question is what happened before that check arrived.

How many hours were spent recruiting?

How much was spent on marketing?

How many people were contacted?

How many joined?

How many remained active?

How many customers actually purchased travel?

How many expenses were incurred?

And how long did it take to reach that rank?

A screenshot captures the result.

It doesn’t capture the denominator.

That is why income disclosure matters.

What Prospective Brand Partners Should Calculate

Before joining, I would recommend doing a simple break-even calculation.

Start with the recurring membership cost.

Then add the enrollment fee.

Then estimate realistic business expenses.

Now determine how many commissions would be necessary simply to recover those costs.

For example, if someone spends approximately $1,200 annually on recurring fees, they need to generate more than $1,200 in commissions just to cover that expense.

Once advertising and other costs are included, the break-even point becomes higher.

This doesn’t mean the opportunity cannot be profitable.

It means the participant needs to understand the mathematics before treating commissions as income.

Questions I Would Put to Traverex

Transparency can turn uncertainty into something measurable.

Here are the questions I believe deserve clear answers:

How many retail customers does Traverex have?

And how many of those customers are not Brand Partners?

What percentage of revenue comes from retail travel?

This would help demonstrate the strength of the underlying travel business.

What percentage comes from memberships?

Recurring membership revenue should be distinguished from travel sales.

What does the median Brand Partner earn?

The median is particularly useful because it prevents a handful of top performers from dominating the statistics.

How many Brand Partners make a net profit?

Gross commissions aren’t enough.

What are the typical expenses?

Participants need to know the cost of operating the business.

How does Travel Revenue Sharing work?

The formula should be understandable to someone considering enrollment.

What percentage of travel revenue is paid into the compensation system?

This would provide insight into the sustainability of the model.

What percentage of participants reach each rank?

That would put rank-based income claims into context.

What happens when a Brand Partner stops recruiting?

Does their income continue?

Under what conditions?

What percentage of Brand Partners remain active after one year?

Retention can reveal a great deal about how participants experience an opportunity.

The Bottom Line

There are two separate questions surrounding Traverex.

The first is:

Can the travel platform provide value?

My limited testing suggests that it can produce lower prices in at least some circumstances. But the savings I observed were relatively modest, and booking conditions sometimes differed from the competing rates.

The second question is more difficult:

Can an ordinary Brand Partner build a profitable business?

That cannot be answered simply by looking at the largest checks earned by successful promoters.

It requires information about the typical participant.

Traverex’s materials clearly present a business opportunity involving referrals, commissions, team building and leadership rewards.

That makes it appropriate for prospective participants to investigate the opportunity as an MLM-style business rather than treating it solely as a travel discount club.

And the best investigation is not based on hype.

It’s based on numbers.

Final Thoughts

Traverex sits at an interesting intersection between travel and network marketing.

The travel component gives the opportunity a tangible consumer product.

The compensation plan gives participants a reason to promote that product.

The combination can be attractive.

But attraction isn’t the same thing as profitability.

A vacation discount doesn’t automatically make a business opportunity profitable.

A large commission doesn’t automatically mean the average participant can reproduce it.

And a successful promoter doesn’t automatically represent the typical outcome.

If I were considering Traverex, I would take a step back from the excitement surrounding the opportunity and ask for the underlying statistics.

How many people join?

How many stay?

How many actually earn commissions?

How much do they earn?

What do they spend?

How much revenue comes from genuine retail customers?

And perhaps most importantly:

How many participants make more money than they put into the business?

Those answers would tell me considerably more than a video promising “huge checks.”

Until prospective participants have those answers, the sensible approach is to treat the income claims as possibilities rather than expectations—and to evaluate the travel membership and the business opportunity as two separate financial decisions.