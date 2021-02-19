Crucial documents need notarization. Notarized documents mean that the document is certified by the notary public. The notary public has the legal authority to verify the identity of everyone signing the document. He/she witnesses the signature and puts a specific seal on the document.

The professionals at the London Notary Marylabone service ensure that the signatures on the document are genuine. The notary needs to check the identity of the people signing the document. The ID documents and details of each person get recorded. The notaries also check if the people signing are not forced.

They need to sign without any coercion or pressure. The notary also verified that the people are aware of the things mentioned in the document on which they will sign. If the person is unable to understand or is heavily medicated or intoxicated then the notary will not notarize the document.

Steps to get a document notarized

Visit reliable notary services near your location.

Step 1 – Carry an official ID

You will need to carry an ID to verify who you are. An official ID with your photograph is required. You can offer anyone from the following – a passport or a driver’s license or Government-issued ID. The requirements can differ from one region to another. If the notary has some doubts about your ID, he/she can refuse document notarization.

Step 2 – Wait to sign

The document you need to get notarized must not have a signature in advance. The notary needs to witness the signing process. If they don’t observe the signature process, they cannot validate the people who signed the paperwork.

Step 3 – Pay the fees

The fees differ from one notary service to another. The notaries spend money to work as a notary public. They need to stay updated about the laws and keep records. They even need to renew their license every year, So, asking for a fee is practical.

Importance of Document notarization

A notarized document means the signature on the paperwork is legitimate. Notaries don’t read the content or evaluate the terms or offer legal advice. They also never alert you about issues you may sign up for. They only verify the document signer and the date of signing. It is the responsibility of the signer to know what document they are signing.

Where to get a document notarized?

Financial institutions – The credit union or local banks is a great place to look for a notary.

Other businesses – Notaries are often available at local and branded businesses like shipping stores, money transfer stores, office supply retailers, car dealers, law offices, and tax preparers.

Online notary – You can get letters notarized online but make sure that it is acceptable. In certain states, the in-person notary is a must.

Notarizing is a notarial act that includes vetting, verifying, and record keeping. The official process is designed to prevent fraud. It assures the parties involved in the transaction that the notarized letter is genuine. Notarization means legal validity and even a court approves the document. The notary seal confirms to the court that the signature is real and not fabricated.